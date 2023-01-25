The Canon G1x Mk III came at a very unfortunate time for the company. When it was released, Canon was still at the top in sales, but it was during a time when the brand cared little to nothing for serious mirrorless cameras. Reviewers admittedly stated that while they make good cameras, most other brands were ahead of them. Around this maelstrom, the Canon G1x Mk III was greatly overshadowed by the Fujifilm X100 series, the Sony RX series, and others. But in 2022, I acquired this camera, and it honestly has to be one of the best cameras I’ve ever owned.

The Canon G1x Mk III is What Modern Compact Cameras Need to Be

The reason why tons of folks pick up dedicated cameras for the first time instead of using their phones is the ritual of photo-taking. Dedicated cameras put you in a completely different mindset that helps you become more intentional about the photos you make. New photographers often want a zoom lens; they don’t want a single focal length until they later learn why the image quality is so much better. Attending to all this, the Canon G1x Mk III gives those photographers everything they want and need. There’s a big sensor with versatility, a good lens, a small size, weather resistance, and good battery life. They’re easily sourced at Adorama and Amazon.

What’s more, this camera is incredible for professionals and advanced users who don’t want to lug around a heavy interchangeable lens camera. Undeniably so, this camera can do most of what you need.

The problem with marketing all this is that folks feel like a compact camera will limit them and force them to rely on the technology more than their own skill set.

No One Takes the Canon G1x Mk III Seriously, and That’s a Good Thing.

During my vacation, I went to a concert hall and brought along the Canon G1x Mk III. It’s small, good enough for photos, and fits into my coat pocket easily. As I went through security, I had to take it out of my pocket. One of the metal detector attendants mentioned the camera and asked her supervisor if it’s a problem.

“It’s such a small thing, let it go,” he said.

I smiled and thanked him. Let me tell you, I was high off that buzz for the rest of the night as they truly didn’t understand how powerful a camera this is. The lens is more or less a 24-70mm starting at f2.8 and ending at f5.6. Additionally, there’s image stabilization that’s almost never failed me, a viewfinder, and the whole thing is incredibly compact. I took a few photos, but mostly spent the night enjoying the performance. But I’m amazed that this camera got through security with no qualms.

Good RAW Files

With the right settings and usage, the Canon G1x Mk III is a beast when it comes to image quality. There’s a 24MP sensor at its heart. And in the Standard, Vivid, and Landscape profiles, I get the best quality images. The camera can be set to ISO 400 in aperture priority and, most of the time, the image stabilization will work effectively to get clear and crisp images.

Though I don’t enjoy editing, I understand I need to do it with this camera. Overall, it’s easy to do.

For what it’s worth, I used it when I reviewed the Elinchrom 5 on a shoot. So yes, it can use all the professional lights in the world if that’s required. Knowing that it can be used effectively side by side with my Canon EOS R and EOS R5 is reassuring.

Weather Resistance = Better Photos and Less Fuss

Not many compact cameras are weather resistant. The Fujifilm X100V has it when a UV filter is added to the front. The Leica Q2 has it throughout the camera. And so, too does the Canon G1x Mk III. I’ve certainly taken it out in the rain, where it experienced zero troubles. This is the kind of durability I need.

Lots of photographers adore their Ricoh GR cameras like a cult. But they all also complain when there’s a problem with the lens or sensor dust. If Ricoh could just give their cameras weather resistance, they would be far better off. My Canon G1x Mk III has it, and it continues to function flawlessly. Ricoh shooters also love talking about the GR’s zone focus, but I can do the same with my Canon, and use a viewfinder while I’m at it.

Easy WiFi Connections

I think one of the most underlooked features is a good Wifi capability and a functional app. Fujifilm and Sony could both learn from Canon here. But if I want to share an image immediately, I can port it to my phone with one button on the Canon G1x Mk III. It’s remarkable.

Please Bring Back Good Compact Cameras

Lots of marketing reps say that the compact camera market is dead. I truly don’t think it is. I believe there is a market for it. The market may have evolved, and the consumer has changed, so the manufacturers should as well. With all this said, I hope that the Canon G1x Mk IV comes out one day.