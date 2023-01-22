Save Over 20% on ProGrade Digital Memory Cards

You’ve got your camera and lens. But do you have the memory cards to support them? The Phoblographer staff uses a variety of options, and ProGrade Digital is one of those brands that has served us very well when photographing wildlife, sports, photojournalism events, and more. Right now, they’re over 20% off on Amazon. We’ve done a number of reviews on their cards and even torture tested them before. They’ve always come out doing well.

Here’s a quote from a previous ProGrade Digital card review we did.

When it comes to recording video, this is absolutely fantastic. If you’re a photographer, you’ll pretty much be limited by the camera’s buffer. At one point, I was shooting RAW+JPEG at max FPS, and it needed a while to clear up. But it worked out just fine and after about seven seconds or so, the writing card light had completely turned off. So again, I can’t really complain here.

We’ve done a lot more than this. In one of our ProGrade Digital Cobalt reviews, we survival tested the card by freezing it in ice and also making it record video while in the 90s temperature-wise. It kept working, so if that’s not reassuring then we’re not sure what else would be!

