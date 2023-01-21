Five Photographers Telling Journalistic Stories of Africa

Probably the most diverse continent in terms of landscape, cultures, flora, fauna, and people, Africa has mesmerized the world for centuries. It had this effect on me as well during my first trip there in 2014. My time there made me realize how many prejudices and stereotypes I had about it and its natives before this. If you’ve yet to visit Africa, I urge you to strongly consider it for your next holiday or photo trip. Each of its 54 countries is rich in amazing frames for your lens and moments for your soul. These five photographers showcase the diversity and splendor of Africa through their amazing work.

Nick Compton

The transition from international cricketer to photographer came about smoothly for Nick, as he was exposed to photography from a very young age. Understanding the richness of the continent’s cultures, Nick trained his cameras on the colorful low-income properties of his home country, South Africa. The hospitality he received from their inhabitants and the warm conversations shared are something he won’t ever forget.

Mike Berube

Africa has been mired in conflict for centuries. New York City-based photojournalist Mike Berube documented the war-torn slums of Kenya in 2008. Showcasing the impact of such events on society there, he shared the struggles of covering civil unrest in poor countries.

August Udoh

Reminds you of the iconic pose by Brad Pitt from the movie Fight Club, doesn’t it? Based in Lagos, Nigeria, August Udoh photographed the one-handed boxers of the Dambe Fight Club. Check out the amazing portraits of these fighters that he took in Africa.

Josh Estey

Heartbreakingly raw, these portraits of children struggling for survival in Africa should remind us just how blessed anyone reading this article is. Using a Ricoh GRII and a strobe, he photographed the agonizing pain these children endure while maintaining their humanity.

Stian Klo

No roundup of Africa can be complete without showcasing the majesty of its wildlife. Stian Klo took a trip there in 2017 to “embrace the adventure and not force the creative process in terms of photography.” Instead of zooming in on the faces of the wildlife there, he preferred frames of them in their natural habitat.

All images are used with permission and are copyrighted by the respective photographers. The lead image is by Stian Klo.