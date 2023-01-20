The 3 Best Accessories for the Fujifilm X100v

The Fujifilm X100V is well-loved by many photographers. In fact, if you try to get one second-hand, the price is higher than a brand-new body. Besides great retro ergonomics and a small size, it delivers fantastic image quality. It also has weather resistance that’s fully complete when you attach a filter to the front of the lens. In this list, we’re recommending the best accessories for the Fujifilm X100v.

The Pro Mist Black filters will render a softer look when combined with Fujifilm’s Film Simulations.

Godox Lux Junior Flash

Manual mode on the Godox Lux Junior, amazingly, works just like any other flash out there. If I took a Flashpoint speedlight, set it to 1/4 power, and aimed it at my window for product photography, I’d know what I’d get as a result. Similarly, if I put the flash in the hot shoe of my X Pro 3 and set it to 1/16th, I’d also know a few things. To list those out, I’d know that my lens should be at around f4 or so if I’m three feet or so away from a subject. If the output is too hot, then I’d either lower the ISO (then adjust my shutter speed), stop the lens down, or lower the power output of the flash. For anyone that’s shot with a flash before in manual mode, this all sounds perfectly in line with what they’d do. With that said, 1/32 power output will always be just that.

Harber London Tan Camera Strap

Harber London is proud to bill this product as being made of 100% full-grain leather. But if you’re not a leather aficionado, you’re probably scratching your head about what this means. Simply put, full-grain leather is animal leather that, once de-haired, goes almost immediately into tanning. No skimming of the upper layer of the hide is done, and it retains all the original texture. This type of leather tends to be more durable as it ages and forms a unique patina in time.

Tiffen Pro Mist Black Filters

… the Black filters are more along the lines of the latest season of Master of None, Euphoria, etc. One can say they’re more of the Tarantino approach of “let’s get it right in-camera.” And I love that. To me, that returns the art to photography instead of making it a clinically marketed post-production technique.

