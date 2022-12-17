This Lens Helps You Get Wonderful Bird Photos!

Using the M.Zuiko 100-400mm lens, you can capture great photos of hummingbirds! Why not check out the OM SYSTEM OM-1? We gave it an Editor’s Choice Award! There are lots of deals and savings available on OM SYSTEM products until the end of the year! In fact, some of their best cameras have savings you’ve been dreaming of! But specifically, if you’re a fan of their lenses, you’ll want to look at this. In this post, you’ll see links to our reviews of their products along with links to purchase their products on rebate if you’re interested. We encourage you to dive into our reviews before you make a purchase.

These deals end on January 1st, 2023

These are some special selections!

Looking for the best savings? Consider the following!

Product Regular price Savings OM-D E-M10 Mark IV body $699.99 $699.99 when purchased with 14-42 IIR Lens

Don’t forget these savings!

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed in these roundups. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This piece is presented in partnership with OM SYSTEM. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.