Sick of Clinical Lenses? Try These!

Tired of the clinical look of modern lenses? Have you tried a Lensbaby product? We really love the stuff Lensbaby creates. And there’s great news! All their products have a 20% discount from now until December 31st. We’ve reviewed a ton of their products over the years, and you can peruse our archives to see our thoughts on their lenses and accessories. They can be incredibly fun to use. Lensbaby products also require you to step out of your mind a bit and start getting creative. Throw caution to the wind! Want a new portrait lens? They’ve got a variety to choose from. There’s the Lensbaby Omni System, which gives any lens a unique look. Or maybe you’re into special lens flare? Then there’s the 35mm edge optic for a tilt-shift look! Be sure to get an idea of what kind of bokeh you’re looking for too! Also, see our feature to understand how photographer Cristina Venedict uses the lenses.

