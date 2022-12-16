These Sony Holiday Deals Expire This Weekend!

MOST OF THESE SONY DEALS EXPIRE THIS WEEKEND! If you don’t need a new Sony body, then consider their lenses. Why not give your camera new life by getting a new lens? There are some great deals available from Sony right now. Lots of the company’s lenses have savings right now for the holidays. But in addition to that, so too do many of their cameras. Do you believe they still have Sony a7 II cameras available for sale? Well, there are. There’s a ton available at various price points just for you. Take a look at our roundup!
The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase.
|Sony Product Name
|Promotion ($ off USD)
|End Date
|Alpha 7R III (body only)
|$500.00
|18-Dec
|Alpha 7R IV (body only)
|$500.00
|18-Dec
|Alpha 7 II (body only)
|$500.00
|18-Dec
|Alpha 7 II (kit version)
|$600.00
|18-Dec
|Alpha 7 III (body only)
|$300.00
|18-Dec
|Alpha 7 III (kit version)
|$300.00
|18-Dec
|Alpha 7C (black – body only)
|$200.00
|18-Dec
|Alpha 7C (silver – body only)
|$200.00
|18-Dec
|Alpha 7C (black – kit version)
|$200.00
|18-Dec
|Alpha 7C (silver – kit version)
|$200.00
|18-Dec
|FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM
|$200.00
|18-Dec
|FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|FE 20mm F1.8 G
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS
|$200.00
|18-Dec
|FE 24-240mm F3.5-6.3 OSS
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|Vario Tessar T* FE 24-70mm F4 ZA OSS
|$200.00
|18-Dec
|FE 24mm F1.4 GM
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|FE 35mm F1.4 GM
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|FE 40mm F2.5 G
|$50.00
|18-Dec
|FE 50mm F1.2 GM
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|Sonnar T* FE 55mm F1.8 ZA
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS
|$200.00
|18-Dec
|FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G OSS
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|FE 90mm F2.8 Macro
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|FE PZ 28-135mm F4 G OSS
|$100.00
|18-Dec
|E 10-18mm F4 OSS
|$200.00
|1-Jan
|E 11mm F1.8
|$50.00
|1-Jan
|E 15mm F1.4 G
|$100.00
|1-Jan
|E 35mm F1.8 OSS
|$100.00
|1-Jan
|E PZ 10-20mm F4 G
|$100.00
|1-Jan
|CF Express Type A (80 GB)
|$20.00
|1-Jan
|CF Express Type A (160 GB)
|$40.00
|1-Jan