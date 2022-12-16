These Sony Holiday Deals Expire This Weekend!

MOST OF THESE SONY DEALS EXPIRE THIS WEEKEND! If you don’t need a new Sony body, then consider their lenses. Why not give your camera new life by getting a new lens? There are some great deals available from Sony right now. Lots of the company’s lenses have savings right now for the holidays. But in addition to that, so too do many of their cameras. Do you believe they still have Sony a7 II cameras available for sale? Well, there are. There’s a ton available at various price points just for you. Take a look at our roundup!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.