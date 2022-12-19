5 Great Wide Angle Lenses Under $1,000

There are fantastic wide angle lenses that can be had very affordably. If you’re photographing the clouds over the city, one of these lenses is bound to be great for you. But that also means photographers walking through the forest, or capturing photos of fascinating buildings, or shooting at an event will also benefit. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find some of the best wide angle lenses under $1,000. And we think you’ll love these.

Using This Guide on Great Wide Angle Lenses Under $1,000

Here are some tips on how to use this roundup:

We’ve tested all the wide-angle lenses featured in this roundup. The sample photos and product photos were all shot by our staff. We’re recommending only products we’ve used ourselves, so you can trust our endorsements.

These wide angle lenses work well on both APS-C and full-frame cameras. We’ve tested them accordingly, and you can see more for yourself in our hyperlinked reviews.

Our favorite image quality from these lenses comes when you lock the white balance to either daylight or tungsten. In many cases, you don’t even need to stop the lenses down, but it can’t hurt!

All these wide-angle lenses are also weather-resistant. That means more than them just being functional in the rain; it means the product will also last longer. We’ve tested these marketing claims ourselves. And you can see the results in our hyperlinked reviews. Click on our Build Quality section in the table of contents of each review to see more.

Tamron Nomenclature

Here are some common Tamron terms in their lens naming and what they mean.

Di: Tamron Di (Digitally Integrated) lenses are performance-optimized for digital cameras. Lenses with the nomenclature Di are lenses for DSLRs featuring full-frame sensors; Di II for DSLRs with APS-C sensors; Di III for mirrorless cameras with full-frame sensors; and Di III-A for mirrorless cameras with APS-C sensors.

VXD: (Voice-Coil eXtreme torque Drive) The VXD AF Drive provides the highest levels of autofocus speed and precision in Tamron’s long history. It is Tamron’s first-ever linear motor focus mechanism for stunningly fast and accurate auto-focusing. Two VXD units are arranged in a floating system and operated simultaneously via electronic control to achieve excellent optical performance at all shooting distances near and far. Focus tracking is vastly improved for sports and racing photography.

G1 or G2: First or second generation of a particular Tamron lens.

First or second generation of a particular Tamron lens. VC: (Vibration Compensation Image Stabilization System) Tamron’s VC uses a proprietary actuator and algorithms to deliver an extremely stable viewfinder image with excellent tracking. The 3-coil system electromagnetically drives the lens element that compensates for vibration, which glides smoothly on three balls with little friction. Several lenses offer different modes for panning and video shooting. VC can also be customized with the TAP-In Console or Tamron Lens Utility. VC should always be turned off when using the lens on a tripod.

RXD: (Rapid eXtra-silent Drive) The RXD stepping drive uses an actuator to precisely control the rotational angle of the motor, allowing it to directly drive the focusing lens without passing through a reduction gear. A sensor that accurately detects the position of the lens enables high-speed and precise AF, which is ideal when shooting moving subjects or video.

Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD

Weather sealed

Sharp image quality

Fast autofocus – nearly on the same level as Sony’s

Compact

Lightweight

Overall pretty useful

Available for Sony E- Mount

In our review, we state:

“The Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD is a fantastic lens when it comes to image quality. This overall makes it a stellar performer.”

Tamron 11-20mm f2.8 Di III-A RXD

Short minimum focus distance

Widest f2.8 zoom for Sony’s crop sensor E-Mount available

Excellent center sharpness

Lots of bendy character

Weather-sealed

Reasonably priced

Available for Sony E-Mount (APS-C)

In our review, we state:

“At the center, this ultra-wide zoom is exceptionally sharp. Subjects placed at the center or right around the Rule of Thirds marks have great, down-to-the-eyelash detail.”

Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 Di III-A VC RXD

Small

Weather sealed

Under $1,000

Image stabilized

Basically a 24-105mm at f2.8

Lightweight

Available for Sony E-Mount (APS-C) and Fujifilm X Mount

In our review, we state:

“As always, it’s hard to complain about Tamron’s image quality. They’re not always the sharpest lenses on the market, but they provide massive value. And the Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 Di III-A VC RXD is no exception. You’re getting a generally solid lens with a bit of character to it. This lens made me a bit nostalgic. When shooting with it and the a6600, the images looked familiar. On further inspection, I knew I’d seen this somewhere. The images look a whole lot like the output from old Sony cameras. Remember when they had more of a purple tone to them? I’m talking about way back in the NEX days. That’s the case here. And it’s awesome!”

Tamron 20mm f2.8 Di III OSD

Well built

Affordable

Nice colors

Tamron is embracing Mirrorless with a small and lightweight offering

Weather sealed very well; it survived a few hours in the rain

Autofocuses quickly

Priced at only $349

Available for Sony E-Mount

In our review, we state:

“This lens has great image quality with nice bokeh (when possible), very good sharpness, and beautiful colors. On top of all that, it’s lightweight and built like a tank. Best of all, the price and portability are things you’ll be very happy with.”

Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2

Small footprint

Lightweight (7.6 oz / 215g)

Very robust weather sealing

Excellent image quality overall

Close minimum focusing distance

Affordably priced at just US $349

Available for Sony E-Mount

In our review, we state:

“Overall, you’ll be happy with the images produced by the Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2. The results are in-line with Tamron’s other Sony FE Mount lenses that pair quality optics with affordable price points.”

