Get the Panasonic S5 at $500 Off!

Panasonic’s most killer camera right now could arguably be the Panasonic S5 if you’re a full-frame shooter. It boasts a 24MP full frame sensor, great color, weather resistance, and high reliability. On top of that, Panasonic has one of the best menu interfaces of any camera brand. In our high ISO tests, it did well at ISO 6400. And then you also need to keep in mind that it’s got animal AI detection. If you photograph the stars, then you should know about what the S5 can do for you with its Live Composite mode. It’s got a discount right now! Take a look at the deals after the jump.

This piece is presented in partnership with Panasonic Lumix. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

