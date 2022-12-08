Weather sealing is incredibly important not only for inclement conditions, but dust-resistance. What’s more, it helps your camera gear work for a longer period of time. Lots of brands say their cameras have weather resistance. But only one really makes the best full frame camera gear with weather sealing. It’s Leica! And you’ll be surprised to see the reasons why!

Understanding LEica LEns Nomenclature

Some things about Leica SL lenses might not be very clear. So here are a few things worth quickly explaining:

Summicron: Leica’s designation for a lens being an f2 maximum aperture

Leica’s designation for a lens being an f2 maximum aperture SL: Meaning the lens is designed for full-frame L-mount cameras

Meaning the lens is designed for full-frame L-mount cameras ASPH: Aspherical lens elements

Aspherical lens elements APO: Apochromatic design

Apochromatic design M: Designed for full-frame M-mount cameras

Designed for full-frame M-mount cameras Noctilux: Faster than f1.4

Faster than f1.4 Summilux: f1.4 through f1.7

f1.4 through f1.7 Summarit: f2.4 and f2.5

f2.4 and f2.5 Elmarit: f2.8

f2.8 Elmar: Around f3.4 to f4

Around f3.4 to f4 Summaron: f5.6

f5.6 Telyt: Long telephoto focal length

Understanding the Best Full Frame Camera Gear with Weather Sealing

Here’s what you need to know about the best full frame camera gear with weather sealing:

You’re probably looking at this article and wondering why there are tons of wet cameras and lenses. That’s because we hold manufacturers to their marketing claims. Leica SL products have an IP durability rating most other camera manufacturers don’t offer. To that end, we need to ensure that the products can work according to their marketing claims. With that said, these are genuinely the best. The full frame camera gear with weather sealing presented here will be incredibly reliable.

We’re specifically recommending Leica SL lenses in this roundup. Those lenses are for L Mount. They work with any Leica L-Mount camera and any Leica TL camera.

Why are these the best full frame camera gear with weather sealing? Well, besides the IP durability, we’ve actually used this stuff in rough conditions and they’ve never failed us.

All the best full frame camera gear with weather sealing are made by Leica. And they’ve done a great job with that too!

These lenses have a metal exterior, so they’re durable enough to handle lots of abuse.

Leica SL lenses are all autofocus. You can zone focus with them, but they’re not going to work the same as Leica M-mount lenses. Granted, there are some positively wonderful Leica M-mount lenses that you’ll be happy to adapt to the SL system. But you’ll lose autofocus, the IP-rated durability, and the overall feel of the package.

On the Leica SL2, the Leica SL Prime Lenses will render their sharpest images because of the resolution of the sensor. Keep this in mind when doing things like printing photos of products for clients or retouching.

On the Leica SL2-S, the Leica SL Prime Lenses will focus faster and help passionate photographers in low-light situations better. Our Editor in Chief uses the Leica SL2-S as his main camera for most situations.

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH.

Not much heavier than the Sigma lens.

Better built than the Sigma variant

Faster focusing than the Sigma variant

Good colors

They basically did what Sigma should’ve done in the first place rather than just focusing so hard on just the optics.

Weather sealing

Very versatile

In our review, we state:

The Leica 24-70mm f2.8 SL is in this beautiful place between being pretty standard and pretty saturated regarding colors. It’s beneficial as a photographer. I like it, and when combined with the right sensor, it will mean your colors are that much better.

Essential Tech Specs

19 elements (3 with ASPH surfaces on both sides) in 15 groups

Consistent f2.8 maximum aperture through full zoom range

Fast internal focusing with a single, lightweight lens element

Compact dimensions and lighter weight thanks to omission of OIS

Lens is stabilized by the SL2 and SL2-S IBIS systems

Excellent sharpness across all f-stops and focus distances with creamy bokeh and the Leica look

Metal body with weather sealing

Durable in any environment, making it suited for even the rigors of outdoor landscape and adventure photographers or the hustle and bustle of a pro wedding photographer

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 28mm f/2 ASPH.

The fastest autofocusing Leica lens we’ve used to date.

Great colors

Keeps distortion down

Beautiful bokeh

Does a nice job with portraiture

In our review, we state:

“What’s to hate about the Leica 28mm f2 Summicron SL’s image quality? Honestly, nothing. Leica’s colors are always outstanding. The bokeh from this lens is beautiful and surely has a bit of character. On top of that, it’s an incredibly sharp lens.”

Essential Tech Specs

Fast wide-angle lens with f2 aperture

Excellent optical performance

Extremely fast and reliable autofocus with Dual Synchro Drive

Close-focusing down to 0.24m

Same dimensions and filter size as all APO-Summicron-SL lenses

L-mount

Leica Super-Vario-Elmar-SL 16-35mm f/3.5-4.5 ASPH.

Lots of beautiful lens character. It doesn’t feel sterile at all!

Built like a prime, pretty much

Fairly fast autofocus

Great build quality

In our review, we state:

Something I adore about the Leica 16-35mm f3.5-4.5 SL is the color. Combine that with fixed white balances, and you’ll be very happy. Part of that comes from Leica’s sensors and processors.

Essential Tech Specs

Improved frame geometry and high quality coating

High flexibility

High product quality and exceptional imaging performance with specially developed focus motor

Newly developed optical design

Wide-angle photography

Focal length of 16-35 mm expands existing portfolio

Fast and almost noiseless autofocus

L-mount bayonet

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH.

Beautiful metal build

Excellent mix of quality and character

Nice contrast

Lovely bokeh

Simple design

About 25% lighter than the Leica 50mm f1.4 SL

In our review, we state:

“While it’s not the brightest nifty fifty for L mount shooters, the Leica 50mm f2 SL still delivers beautiful bokeh, solid contrast, and minimal distortion. The lens offers an ideal balance of the things modern photographers are looking for without eliminating the potential for a bit of character. The lens mixes minimal distortion and good sharpness with the potential for some flare.”

Essential Tech Specs

High performance in a handy format

New dimension of visual aesthetics

Versatile standard focal length extends the lens portfolio of the Leica SL and other L-mount systems

Quick and quiet focusing thanks to precision autofocus system with Dual Syncro Drive TM

Precise production “Made in Germany” under the highest quality standards

Reflection and scattered light optimization through high quality coating and optimized frame geometry

AquaDura ® coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH.

Fairly well balanced with the entire L mount system.

Beautiful image quality

Sharp

I like the lens hood

Pretty fast to focus

Weather sealing

Feels great in the hand

Probably my favorite L mount lens

Better autofocus performance on Leica cameras

In our review, we state:

“One of the best things about this lens is the color it can produce. It’s truly stunning. In my tests, I felt I got better colors straight from the Leica SL2s’s RAW files in Capture One.“

Essential Tech Specs

High performance in a handy format

Classic reportage focal length

Quick and quiet focusing thanks to precision autofocus system with Dual Syncro Drive TM

Precise production “Made in Germany” under the highest quality standards

Reflection and scattered light optimization through high quality coating and optimized frame geometry

AquaDura ® coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions

coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions The eye detection enables sharp, pinpoint portraits, even with very shallow depth of field

L-mount bayonet

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 90mm f/2 ASPH.

Small size

Metal exterior

Build quality, it’s weather sealed!

Beautiful image quality

Fast focus and tracking with the Leica SL2s.

Nice bokeh that you’re going to love!

Sharp, but not overly sharp! Leica has this wonderful balance

In our review, we state:

“Optically speaking, there isn’t much to say about the Leica 90mm f2 SL besides the fact that it’s pretty perfect. It’s got colors you’re going to love. And that bokeh? Oh, man! You’ll almost feel like you’re shooting with a 135mm lens instead! It’s also sharp without being too sharp.”

Essential Tech Specs

High performance in a handy format

Quick and quiet focusing thanks to precision autofocus system with Dual Syncro Drive TM

Precise production “Made in Germany” under the highest quality standards

Reflection and scattered light optimization through high quality coating and optimized frame geometry

AquaDura ® coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions

coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions The eye detection enables sharp, pinpoint portraits, even with very shallow depth of field

The high detail contrast in combination with the maximum magnification of 1: 5 provides impressive images

L-mount bayonet

This piece is presented in partnership with Leica. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the lenses in this roundup already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you. The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product.