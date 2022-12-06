For many, many years, photographers have only ever wanted to carry around a 24-70mm lens. And for equally as long, it wasn’t exactly possible because it was so heavy. But the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III lens changes that. It delivers comparable quality at an affordable price while shedding a few pounds (or ounces). With the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 on the market, things got even better with improved durability, optics, and performance.

Portraits

The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 lens is highly capable of helping you get great portraits. If you shoot with Sony cameras, then you’ll be really amazed at what this lens can do. Because Sony owns a small percentage of Tamron, they share a lot of information. So when it comes to autofocus communications, you’ll have comparable performance to what you get with Sony’s own lenses. In fact, lots of our testing found the autofocus to be just as good.

When shooting portraits with the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2, use Sony’s Human Face Detection feature. Combine this with AF-C and wide-area AF. The lens and camera will be able to find your subject very easily.

For the absolute best performance, we really recommend that you work with off-camera strobe. No matter what, this will help this lens give its sharpest image quality because it delivers light that otherwise wouldn’t be there while keeping the ISO settings down. That means you’re not sacrificing details. But it also means that the images won’t be so sharp that you’ll spend more time retouching skin than shooting wonderful images.

The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 is a great lens. It builds on the previous version with a built-in USB port, faster autofocus, and a new finish. Personally, I was a tad shocked to see it refreshed this early. But there isn’t a single thing bad or wrong with this lens. It boasts great image quality that you’ll really like. It innovates with the new USB port. And it retains the light weight design with a weather-sealed body. There isn’t a single thing to complain about really.

Walking Around

One of the fun things about using the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 is the fact that it’s so incredibly lightweight, durable, and reliable. These are very versatile focal lengths. And for years, these kinds of lenses have always been very heavy. But the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 is far more portable than most of the other options on the market right now. Additionally, it has more reach on the telephoto end while sacrificing what amounts to the equivalent of one step forward on the wider end. If you’re going on a vacation, this could easily be the only lens you need to bring with you.

Wide Angle Photos

On the wider end of the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2, you’ve got a 28mm field of view. Some folks see the world like this instead of in 35mm or 50mm. With 28mm, you’re getting a semi-wide-angle. And that also means that if you’re shooting things like environmental portraits, you’ll be in good hands–your own! However, you can also shoot buildings or street scenes.

When I used this lens, I liked to get really experimental with something that makes me really, really happy. When I shoot some landscapes, I like to shoot at a very slow shutter speed. Then I drag the camera down to create a painterly effect. Folks that see these images are endlessly fascinated by it and adore what the results look like.

The One Lens You Need? The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2!

So is the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 the only lens you need? Quite honestly, it could very well be. If you want something lightweight that you can bring with you everywhere, then this is the lens for you. If you’ve always liked 24-70mm lenses but thought they were too heavy, this is the innovative lens you need. And if you’ve wanted durability and innovation, it’s really hard to beat the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2.

But you can and should look deeper into this. Be sure to check out our fuller review of this lens. And grab one from Amazon and see why lots of our readers have picked one up already.

This piece is presented in partnership with TAMRON. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.