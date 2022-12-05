The Winner of the Billingham Bags

Another month, another contest, right! Our members have enjoyed benefits and so much more since we launched this program. Lots of folks love our app, and you’re spending an average of 17 minutes at a time on there, engaged in the news and information we’re putting out. Most of all, some of you are winning some great prizes. And the recent winner of our Billingham Giveaway is here.

The winner is Reece Hudson, who’s been a long time reader of the site. Thanks so much for becoming a premium member. We hope you enjoy the bags, Reece!