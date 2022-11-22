The Best Holiday Gift Guide for OM SYSTEM Photographers

It’s that season! If you’re thinking about heading outside to photograph in the snow, OM SYSTEM has a bunch of cameras and lenses that are perfect for you. And if you are looking to take your photography even further, they’ve got features that pretty much no other camera system has. Whether you’re photographing candid moments with the family or going out on your own adventures, the camera system has something for every level of photographer. We’ve reviewed pretty much everything OM SYSTEM makes. And today, we’re helping you pick the best products for you.

Cameras

OM SYSTEM has cameras for various budgets and different needs. At the higher end, some cameras offer features like AI scene detection of things like trains, birds, animals, cars, and more. While at the more affordable end, you’re getting a product that’s much more lightweight. And who doesn’t want a camera they can carry around anywhere with them? The wonderful thing about Micro Four Thirds is that the cameras are lightweight compared to those with larger sensors. And with the right training, you’re pretty much guaranteed to never miss a shot.

OM-D E-M1X: Save $1200

Very fast autofocus

Autofocus is fast for tracking but not quite what Sony does in the Sony a9

Very well weather sealed

Lightweight

A joy to carry and hold

I love that there is no automatic mode of any sort

Viewfinder is very nice

C-lock switch is awesome

One of the best weather sealed mirrorless cameras I’ve ever tested

Damned good image stabilization

In our review, we state:

The OM-D E-M1X has fantastic image stabilization, class-leading durability, some of the best ergonomics I’ve ever held for a mirrorless camera, and a bevy of lenses for photojournalists. In terms of how those photojournalists would typically work, the autofocus is reliable enough in most cases. Additionally, the shutter is super quiet.

OM-D E-M1 Mark III: Save $300

Feels nice when shooting for a long time

We like the shutter sound

Good continuous autofocus which does tracking

The processor is fantastic

The art filters continue to make Olympus unique amongst other camera brands. Shooting surfers with the cross-process and the vintage filter was so fun. Same with grainy black and white.

Live composite is incredibly pleasant, along with Starry AF

It survived sand and saltwater

Continuous AF+Tracking works well with wide angles

The custom shooting mode switch on the back is something every adventure brand should have

This is the foundation for an Olympus camera we’d want to bring with us everywhere

Handheld high res shot continues to be one of the best things ever

Face detection works on monkeys

Great for candid photography, but not so much for street photography

In our review, we state:

One of the newest updates to the OM-D EM1 Mk II brought an improvement to autofocusing with single-focal length lenses. Basically, it’s supposed to improve the precision of the focusing. So to really see what this can do, we used the EM1 Mk III with the 17mm f1.2 PRO, one of my favorite lenses for the system.

OM-D E-M5 Mark III: Save $300

Beautiful retro styling

Excellent image quality

Robust weather sealing

Reliable image stabilization

Accurate autofocus

Compact form factor

Built-in Live Composite and 50 MP High Resolution shooting modes are highly effective

In our review, we state:

The EM5 Mark III’s autofocus is quick and accurate, the weather resistance is top-notch, and the image stabilization is arguably one of the best in the industry (having a smaller sensor helps). For photographers happy to just shoot JPEGs, the wealth of built-in Art Filters will likely be all the editing they’ll ever need.

Lenses

This year, you can save up to $200 on M. Zuiko lenses. Our recommendation: get them with the OM-1. This camera is truly one of the best and most innovative we’ve seen this year. And more importantly, it’s just a lot of fun. The OM SYSTEM OM-1 is insanely capable and takes a major leap forward from many other cameras on the market with its computational photography features. Combine this with the improved autofocus system and you’ll be really happy! If you’re looking for something more budget friendly, then consider the new OM SYSTEM OM-5 and some of these lenses.

M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO

Fairly compact

Feels nice in the hand

Switch for manual focus

Image stabilization that works with the sensor

It’s almost impossible to get a blurry shot from camera shake

Sharp

Nice colors

Fast autofocus capabilities

In our review, we state:

“The M.Zuiko 40-150mm f2.8 PRO exhibits exceptional image quality that is sharp, contrasty, and detailed: enough to give any Micro Four Thirds user exactly what they want. In some events, like shooting portraits, it’s easy to say it can be too sharp. Of any Olympus lens we’ve tested, this one has given the best results, understandably too for the price point!”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm f4 IS PRO

Great colors

Sharp image quality

Nice bokeh

Incredible build quality overall

In our review, we state:

“This is the equivalent of a 600mm f8 lens when you translate it into full frame 35mm terms. Because it’s such a long lens your bokeh is always going to be creamy, dreamy, and gorgeous. As always with Olympus lenses, you can’t go wrong with the bokeh here.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f5-6.3 IS

Superb image quality

Image stabilization makes this lens easy to handhold

IPX1 weather sealing means this lens will face Mother Nature head-on

Excellent overall build quality

It can be used with the MC-14 and MC-20 teleconverters to give a maximum focal length of 1120mm and 1600mm

Excellent color rendition

In great light, this lens focuses at a rapid speed, and it’s quiet

Compatible with focus stacking modes in certain Olympus cameras

It’s fairly priced at $1,499

In our review, we state:

“The M.Zuiko 100-400mm f5-6.3 IS is a snappy performer when it comes to autofocus. I have used the lens in AF-S, continuous, and continuous with tracking, and it performed great! While at a local motocross track, I was able to string together bursts of bikes flying through the air with ease, and my keeper rate was excellent. In great lighting conditions, the M.ZUIKO 100-400mm f5-6.3 IS will delight you with its autofocus performance. Just point, half-press, and you will acquire focus in a heartbeat. Remember to set the focus limiter switch or you will wonder why you’re not getting the performance I’ve described. If you have it set to 1.3m to infinity, the lens will have to shift all that glass along the entire focal range, so set it according to what distance you are shooting at.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm f4 IS PRO

Fairly compact

Feels nice in the hand

Clutch for manual focus

Sharp

Nice colors

Fast autofocus capabilities

Image stabilization that works with the sensor

With the OMD EM1 Mk II, it’s almost impossible to get a blurry shot from camera shake.

In our review, we said:

“Now that we’re talking about autofocus just a bit, what I really like about the M.Zuiko 12-100mm f4 IS PRO is how closely it can focus when zoomed in. It guarantees a lot of great bokeh and you never have to stop down. Additionally, the lens is really speedy.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f4 PRO

Very small

Well built

Lightweight

You pretty much never need to stop it down

In our review, we state:

“The M. Zuiko 12-45mm f4 PRO has autofocus that is very quick. That is thanks to the lightweight lens elements on the inside. Tack onto that the speed the EM1 Mk III delivers and you’re pretty solid for having a walkaround lens. Again, due to the depth of field basically being f8, you don’t have a lot to complain about. Missing the shot will be tough unless you’re trying to track a moving subject.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f4 PRO

Accepts filters

Weather-sealed and built well

Compact, retracting lens

Excellent close focusing capabilities

Great color and flare that’s full of character

In our review, we state:

“One of my favorite perks of the OM SYSTEM is that it’s easier to get up close. The M. Zuiko 8-25mm f4 PRO can focus as close as nine inches from the front of the lens for all focal lengths. That’s stellar for a wide-angle lens and, at the 25mm end, offers some great versatility for close-ups. The Starry Sky AF feature on the OM-D E-M1 Mark III also works with this lens.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f4 PRO

Very light and compact

Mostly metal build

IP53 rated dust and water protection

Simple to use

Sharp images with little barrel distortion

Flare is full of character

In our review, we state:

“Size isn’t the only innovation here. While weather-sealing is common, few lenses go through the tests to gain an IP rating that specifies just how much abuse it can withstand. The M.Zuiko 40-150mm f4 PRO has an IP53 rating. That means it’s tested for dust without harmful deposits and tested against water sprays up to 60 degrees from a vertical spray. OM SYSTEM also says it’s freeze-proof as well.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f1.4 PRO

Excellent build quality

Super small

Finally, OM SYSTEM has a great 40mm lens!

Fast

Lightweight

Great image quality

Shooting with this lens gives me all the initial joys I had with the Pen-F

$799.99 price point will make a lot more sense if/when a new weather sealed OM SYSTEM Pen F comes out.

In our review, we state:

“Oh, man! The image quality from this lens is a two-component thing. Purely by itself, you’ll never want to stop it down. OM Digital Solutions (OMDS) says the bokeh is “feathered.” And that sort of makes sense. I think it’s just creamy and gorgeous…It’s also very sharp. And while there’s a minor issue with purple fringing, I believe this can be fixed in post-production or wholly negated.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm f2.8 Macro

Excellent optics/image quality

Lightweight

1:1 Maximum Reproduction Ratio

Focus Distance Dial

Splash/Dust proof

46mm filter thread (more common than the Olympus 45mm’s 37mm thread)

In our review, we state:

I’ve owned or used almost all of the MFT primes and I have to say that the 60mm macro is definitely near the top of the list in terms of image quality.

This piece is presented in partnership with OM SYSTEM. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.