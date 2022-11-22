Architecture is incredibly fun to photograph. At the right hour, the sunlight can hit a building and make it look completely different with hard shadows and more. If you’ve ever read Architectural Digest and been smitten with the photos, you’ll understand how easy it is to love all the design features. If architecture photography is your passion or your career, consider the amazing things Leica can do for you. Here are the best Leica lenses for architecture.

This piece is presented in partnership with Leica. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the lenses in this roundup already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you. The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product.

As a further Editor’s note, the reviews aren’t sponsored content. Sponsored reviews: are against our ethics. Over the past year, we’ve done a lot of sponsored roundups for Leica. To provide variety, we’ve reviewed a ton of Leica cameras and lenses, which helped us create this guide.

Nomenclature for Leica SL Lenses and Understanding Them

Some things about Leica SL lenses might not be very clear. So here are a few things worth explaining:

Summicron: Leica's designation for a lens with an f2 maximum aperture.

Summilux: Leica's designation for a lens faster than f2.

SL: A lens designed for full-frame L-mount cameras. For reference, all Leica SL lenses can go onto the smaller system cameras like the Leica CL.

ASPH: Aspherical lens elements.

APO: Apochromatic design.

Apochromatic design. Check out our guide to all the Leica SL lenses or just their primes if you’d like more.

Pro Tips on Using Leica Lenses for Architecture

Here’s what you need to know about Leica SL lenses:

The Leica SL system has a special feature called Perspective Correction. It works with the focal length, focusing distance, and scene to help you figure out how to get the most distortion-free photos. It works by creating a RAW photo and a JPEG reference image. This will make the post-production process simpler.

All Leica SL lenses have weather sealing built in. Considering that Leica SL series cameras have an IP-rating attached, you can guarantee the lenses will be just as durable.

These lenses have a metal exterior, so they’re durable enough to handle abuse.

Leica has a series of f2 prime lenses that are pretty much the same size.

Leica SL lenses are autofocus. There are no zone focusing or depth of field scales like their M-variants. This means if you’re shooting a portrait, you can use the face and body detection built into the cameras.

A lot of these lenses have an Apochromatic design. In our findings, this is what helps give Leica lenses a bit more “pop” than regular lenses. These are the universal findings of our entire reviews team.

On the Leica SL2, Leica SL prime lenses will render their sharpest images because of the resolution of the sensor.

On the Leica SL2-S, Leica SL prime lenses will focus faster and help passionate photographers in low-light situations.

This guide has tech specs provided by Leica’s website listings, snippets from our reviews with links to the full review, and e-commerce links.

Leica Super-Vario-Elmar-SL 16-35mm f3.5-4.5 ASPH

In our review, we state:

Something I adore about the Leica 16-35mm f3.5-4.5 SL is the color. Combine that with fixed white balances, and you’ll be very happy. Part of that comes from Leica’s sensors and processors.

Essential Tech Specs

Improved frame geometry and high quality coating

High flexibility

High product quality and exceptional imaging performance with specially developed focus motor

Newly developed optical design

Wide-angle photography

Focal length of 16-35 mm expands existing portfolio

Fast and almost noiseless autofocus

L-mount bayonet

Buy Now

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f2.8 ASPH

In our review, we state:

The Leica 24-70mm f2.8 SL is in this beautiful place between being standard and saturated regarding colors. It’s beneficial as a photographer. I like it, and when combined with the right sensor, it will mean your colors are that much better.

Essential Tech Specs

19 elements (3 with ASPH surfaces on both sides) in 15 groups

Consistent f2.8 maximum aperture through full zoom range

Fast internal focusing with a single, lightweight lens element

Compact dimensions and lighter weight thanks to omission of OIS

Lens is stabilized by the SL2 and SL2-S IBIS systems

Excellent sharpness across all f-stops and focus distances with creamy bokeh and the Leica look

Metal body with weather sealing

Durable in any environment, making it suited for even the rigors of outdoor landscape and adventure photographers or the hustle and bustle of a pro wedding photographer

Buy Now

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-90mm f2.8-4 ASPH

In our review, we state:

One of the reasons you pay for a Leica is that they don’t play around with build quality. Leica IP rated their cameras, but not their lenses. However, the Leica SL 24-90mm f2.8-4 is very weather sealed. We’ve taken it out into the rain, snow, and other conditions and the lens kept working. This is a very reliable lens.

Essential Tech Specs

Ideal standard varifocal lens

High imaging performance from infinity to near range

Optical image stabilizer

Creative use of sharpness and blur for the plastic detachment of motif details

Fast and quiet focusing

Seal against dust and spray water

Leica Aqua-Dura ® coating effectively protects the outer glass surfaces from dirt and scratches

coating effectively protects the outer glass surfaces from dirt and scratches Elaborate coating of all lens surfaces effectively minimizes reflexes and stray light

L-mount bayonet

Buy Now

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 28mm f2 ASPH

In our review, we state:

“What’s to hate about the Leica 28mm f2 Summicron SL’s image quality? Honestly, nothing. Leica’s colors are always outstanding. The bokeh from this lens is beautiful and surely has a bit of character. On top of that, it’s an incredibly sharp lens.”

Essential Tech Specs

Fast wide-angle lens with f2 aperture

Excellent optical performance

Extremely fast and reliable autofocus with Dual Synchro Drive

Close-focusing down to 0.24m

Same dimensions and filter size as all APO-Summicron-SL lenses

L-mount

Buy Now

