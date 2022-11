Last Chance to Get the Fujifilm GFX 50R at This Price!

This deal ends in a few days! The Fujifilm GFX 50R is on sale right now for an insanely great price! Some of us only need a 50MP medium format camera body and don’t care for AI scene detection. Instead, we care more about weather resistance, good ergonomics, and a beautiful image. And indeed, the Fujifilm GFX 50R can do that. Many photographers adapt lenses onto their GFX cameras to get the Fujifilm colors that are otherwise tough. Sure, the body has gotten up there in age and doesn’t have image stabilization, but a lot of us don’t need it. For only $2,849.95, you can have the GFX 50R body, it’s lowest price point yet. This deal is available until November 6, so go get it from Amazon or Adorama while supplies last. Be sure to also check out our review from a few years ago.

