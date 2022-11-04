Use Our Code for the Sony World Photography Awards!

We’re proud to announce that The Phoblographer is a media partner for the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards. Lots of folks scoff at the idea of entering modern photography contests. But for years, the Sony World Photography Awards has fascinated editors, art buyers, curators, and more. We’ve featured various winners over the years, and we’ve spoken to a few folks who’ve enjoyed a jumpstart to their career because of it. And today, we’re letting photographers know about a special deal The Phoblographer’s readers can snag. All the details you care about are below in an easy to digest format.

Who: Photographers looking to get more recognition for the important work that they’re doing should enter the Sony World Photography awards. Previous winners include Julien Mauve, Emil Rashkovski, Rory Doyle, Nick Saglimbeni, Sophie Gamand, and Karl Grenet.

What: Entering up to three images is free but, with our special promotion code, you can enter up to 23 photos in the Youth and Open categories.

When: January 6th, 2023 at 1pm GMT is when competition ends.

Where: Head over to their website and use our promo code.

How:

Create an account on the WPO website linked here

Click on the Image Bundles tab

Select the 20 image bundle (you’ll get an additional three)

Add the promo code PHOBLO23 in the ‘Enter promo code here’ tab and click ‘Apply code’

in the ‘Enter promo code here’ tab and click ‘Apply code’ Click Continue to PayPal and the allocation of images will appear in the account (should show as £0.00)

Why: It’s free with our bundle. Why the heck not?

We encourage you to enter. Maybe you’ll win! There’s nothing to lose when you enter 23 images for free on us! And if you’re a winner, we’re bound to want to reach out to you for an interview.

Here’s some more info!

Professional competition: rewarding the best photo series worldwide. Prizes include $25,000, a range of Sony digital imaging equipment plus more. It is free to enter, open to anyone submitting a series of 5 to 10 images per category. There are ten categories photographers can choose from. The overall winner receives the Photographer of the Year title. New this year: the Photographer of the Year is rewarded with a solo presentation of their work as part of the Sony World Photography Awards London exhibition the following year. The deadline is January 13, 2023 at 13.00 GMT. More information here

Open competition: rewarding the best single images! Prizes include $5,000, top Sony digital imaging equipment plus more. It is free to enter and open to anyone submitting single images taken in 2022. There are ten categories photographers can choose from. The overall winner receives the Open Photographer of the Year title. The deadline is January 6, 2023 at 13.00 GMT. More information here

Student competition: providing a platform for photography students worldwide. First prize is top Sony digital imaging equipment and the overall winning university is given Sony digital imaging equipment worth €30,000. For this year’s student competition, we’re asking entrants to consider the theme In a Changing World. Our world is changing rapidly, and we are looking for photographers who can show us positive stories of development and progress. This could encapsulate a whole range of different topics; from the environment, to technology, to the way we work and live. In five to 10 images depict how you, or someone you document, are responding to the changes around them. Entries must be submitted by 13.00 GMT on November 30, 2022. More information here

Youth competition: for young passionate photographers aged under 19 years-old. First prize is top Sony digital imaging equipment. Images submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards can be taken on any device, shot in any style – be black & white or colour – and approached from whichever angle you feel is best. It is free to enter and open to photographers under 19 year-olds submitting single images taken in 2022. Photographers can enter up to three images relating to the theme Your Everyday. For this year’s Youth competition we’re asking photographers to show us their everyday. What does your day-to-day look like? What people surround you? What scenes do you see – bustling streets or idyllic landscapes? The overall winner receives Youth Photographer of the Year title. The deadline for entries is 6 January 2023 at 13:00 (GMT). More information here