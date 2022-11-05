The Best Double Exposure Experts in Film Photography

I often struggle with getting double exposures right in my cameras, and that’s even when some models offer overlay previews. So imagine the skill level of these photographers when they create amazing double exposures using analog cameras. They constantly brave uncertainty and perform complex calculations to make stunning photos.

Artur Lahoz

“Maybe it’s more about enjoying the process,” says photographer Artur Lahoz on why he does double exposures on film. Inspired by musical influences from his youth, he creates amazing photos by blending astro photography and portraits. Read about why he lost interest in commercial photography and began to pursue his personal photo projects in our interview with him.

Christian Heidebur

An automotive engineer from Germany, Christian’s better half introduced him to the magical world of analog photography. He doesn’t enjoy post-production that comes along with digital photography; he prefers to hone his skills on analog cameras. To know what unconventional film-developing methods he employs, check out our interview with him.

Call me crazy: there’s something about every single photo being precious, the result finally becoming visible after weeks of waiting Christian Heidebur

Andrei Certan

Andrei thrives on the uncertainty of double exposure photography’s results on film. “It is the kind of thing that keeps you coming back for more,” he says. For him, the value of a good double exposure photo depends on the sentimental nature of the image more than its composition. Read about his influences and how he strives to improve his talent in our interview.

Ragaina

Lomography is what led Ragaina to photography in the first place. By choosing to use expired film, she adds an extra level of mystery and uncertainty to her double exposure photography. She doesn’t consider herself a serious photographer but, after seeing her fantastic photos, we’d say otherwise.

Martin Ruffin

He hopes to set up his own darkroom and focus on wet printing someday, but for the last decade, Martin Ruffin has been experimenting with double exposures. He’s also running out of space for food inside his refrigerator as his film stock collection increases. Read about how he uses a Splitzer to make creative photography.

All images are used with permission and are copyrighted by the respective pinhole photographers. The lead image is by Andrei Certan.