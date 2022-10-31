The Best Cheap Film Cameras Under $100

If you’re like us, you love film. And while it’s gotten expensive, there are few things we love more than cheap film cameras. Not every camera needs to put a dent in your bank account and be as pricey as a Leica. So, we’re rounding up a bunch of cheap film cameras that we’ve reviewed over the years. Take a look!

How We Chose These Cheap Film Cameras

If you’re curious about how we chose the cheap film cameras in this roundup, take a look at this section:

Be sure to check out our Editorial Policies on how we do these types of roundups. We don’t comment on products we haven’t tested. To that end, we’ve used all these cheap film cameras. All the product images were photographed by our staff. Dive into this and purchase knowing that you’re in experienced hands.

Almost all these cheap film cameras are essentially disposable. They’re very fun if you want a cheap thrill. But, the Kodak Ektar H35 is a half-frame camera, and while it looks like a disposable, it’s not at all.

The best of these cameras are made by Kodak and Fujifilm. If you want more, there are a few other good, cheap film cameras on the market. The thing is that they’re likely not in the best condition.

All of these cheap film cameras are very plastic. And to that end, using them could create more plastic waste. Consider your purchase carefully.

Kodak Ektar H35

Pros

It’s beautiful

Anyone can use it

Fun to use

Small enough to take anywhere

The image quality is pretty good.

It only costs $49.99

Cons

It should have a faster shutter speed, like the 400TX

The flash fires on the next frame after turning it off.

Kodak should use more durable material for the film rewind.

In our review, we state:

“The Kodak Ektar H35 in sage is beautiful to look at and simple to use. Its retro styling is sure to be a fan favorite among point-and-shoot enthusiasts. It’s an excellent option for those who enjoy one-use cameras without the environmental impact. Kodak’s H35 camera is ultra-portable, making it an ideal travel companion. It is also lightweight enough to throw in your camera bag and leave it there. The half-frame camera takes a little getting used to using. Once the brain adapts to the shooting style, it is a lot of fun. It provides sharp images with plenty of detail. Pair it with some Kodak Ektar film for added fun, and enjoy the muted, vintage colors. Photographers who want contrast will enjoy the results when using high-contrast film. The 1/100s shutter speed can easily create blurry photos if you aren’t careful.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm Quicksnap 800

Pros

Waterproof

Floats

Simple to use

Great film colors

Recyclable

It’s $13

Cons

Tiny viewfinder

Fixed focus

Grainy (but it is the good grain)

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm Quicksnap 800 Waterproof is an easy-to-use, disposable film camera. You’ll get photos that look straight out of the 90s, but you’ll have to work with a lack of versatility and a teeny, tiny viewfinder.”

Buy Now

Kodak 400TX Single Use

Pros

Anyone can use it

Black-and-white film

Tri-X is so forgiving it’s hard to get an unusable frame.

On-camera flash is excellent for events

Loads of fun

Cons

The flash on one of the cameras would not turn off, although the images were fine.

Not the sharpest, which is to be expected from a plastic lens

I prefer finer grain with more contrast, but that’s being picky.

In our review, we state:

“The Kodak 400TX single-use camera is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It’s so simple that anyone can use it. Even professionals will enjoy the throwback and reminiscing of days spent in the darkroom. The fixed plastic lens doesn’t create the sharpest images, but they are sufficient. And if you love grain, you will adore this little gem. It’s a great camera to throw in your bag when traveling or headed to a party. The price is $13 for 27 frames, making it an inexpensive way to play with film photography.”

Buy Now

