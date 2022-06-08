Kodak 400TX Single-Use Camera Review. Fun and Easy to Use!

My mom was always taking pictures of us as we grew up. It was standard procedure to grab a snapshot before we could scurry about and enjoy vacations. Eye rolls were aplenty, but I quickly picked up her fascination for photography. My mom didn’t trust an eight-year-old with her prized Vivitar. Instead, she stocked up on disposable cameras for me whenever they were on sale. The Kodak 400TX single-use camera bridges my childhood and the nostalgia of learning black and white photography in college.

Kodak’s single-use camera is simple enough for anyone to enjoy. It’s great for weddings, parties, and other events, and can also be used outside for landscapes and street photography, making it a perfect travel buddy. Plus, it’s only $13 for 27 exposures. Is it worth the splurge? We think so.

All development and scanning was handled by Blue Moon Camera.

The Big Picture

The Kodak 400TX single-use camera is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It’s so simple that anyone can use it. Even professionals will enjoy the throwback and reminiscing of days spent in the darkroom. The fixed plastic lens doesn’t create the sharpest images, but images are sufficient. And if you love grain, you will adore this little gem. It’s a great camera to throw in your bag when traveling or headed to a party. The price is $13 for 27 frames, making it an inexpensive way to play with film photography.

We are giving Kodak’s 400TX camera four out of five stars. You can pick one up for $13 at Adorama or Blue Moon Camera and have a blast.

Pros

Anyone can use it

Black-and-white film

Tri-X is so forgiving it’s hard to get an unusable frame.

On-camera flash is excellent for events

Loads of fun

Cons

The flash on one of the cameras would not turn off, although the images were fine.

Not the sharpest, which is to be expected from a plastic lens

I prefer finer grain with more contrast, but that’s being picky

Gear Used

Ease Of Use

Kodak’s 400TX is one of the most straightforward films to use. With a speed of 400, the Kodak 400TX single-use camera offers a lot of versatility. It has a fixed 30mm f10 lens with a shutter speed of 1/125th of a second. The camera is small, lightweight, and easily fits in the palm of your hand. It is as simple as pushing the button and advancing the film.

Need more light to capture a precious moment at an event? The on-camera flash is accessible within seconds to grab those memorable portraits. One of the cameras I received had a flash that wouldn’t turn off. It fired for every image after I opted to use it halfway through the roll. Other than being a bit flat for my liking, the images are fine. Tri-X 400 film is very forgiving.

The disposable camera’s simplistic design makes it the perfect option to throw in your bag and take wherever you go. It’s compact enough to not even know it’s there. It is a great companion to document loved ones during events and freeze moments in time during your travels.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels will enjoy this camera. It’s great for travel, landscape, portrait, and event photographers. You could send it to any lab of your choosing; Tri-X doesn’t require anything special for processing. But, we recommend sending it to Blue Moon Camera in Portland, Oregon for developing and scanning.

Image Quality

The Kodak 400TX single-use camera produces images with smooth gradient transitions and beloved grain. Images are not overly sharp due to the plastic lens paired with more prominent grain. Contrast can be played up or down, depending on the overall light of a scene. Harsh light or use the flash in dimly lit areas will provide the best contrast, and this will give images a bit more pop. Even so, I’d still utilize a magenta filter if I were creating prints in the darkroom to get the deep blacks I love.

Extra Image Samples

Who Should Buy the Kodak 400TX Single-Use Camera?

In today’s world, the Kodak 400TX single-use camera is a very welcome blast from the past. You can’t help but enjoy yourself using it. I would recommend it to anyone who wants to dip back into film. Photography enthusiasts and even young kids will have a lot of fun with this camera.

The 400 ISO film is versatile for landscapes, street photography, portraiture, travel, and event photography. It’s the perfect addition to table decor at weddings and other events. It’s an inexpensive option for portrait photographers to add analog into their sessions. Plus, it’s the perfect size to throw in your bag when traveling.

Tech Specs

