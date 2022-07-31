Kodak Ektar H35 Review. It’s Beautiful and Fun To Use!

Film photography will always hold a special place in my heart. I learned photography on the precipice of film losing its battle with digital. My preference was always the darkroom. Even with all the advancements today’s cameras possess, digital feels flat. I have thoroughly enjoyed watching companies like Kodak and Ilford keep the film industry alive. The Kodak Ektar H35 is the company’s latest effort to keep analog thriving.

Kodak’s Ektar H35 is an excellent point-and-shoot option without the environmental impact of single-use cameras. It’s a perfect travel companion and small enough to take anywhere. The half-frame design means double the exposures and twice the fun. Is it worth spending $49.99? Absolutely.

The Kodak Ektar H35 in sage is beautiful to look at and simple to use. Its retro styling is sure to be a fan favorite among point-and-shoot enthusiasts. It’s an excellent option for those who enjoy one-use cameras without the environmental impact. Kodak’s H35 camera is ultra-portable, making it an ideal travel companion. It is also lightweight enough to throw in your camera bag and leave it there.

The half-frame camera takes a little getting used to using. Once the brain adapts to the shooting style, it is a lot of fun to use. It provides sharp images with plenty of detail. Pair it with some Kodak Ektar film for some added fun, and enjoy the muted, vintage colors. Photographers who want contrast will enjoy the results when using high-contrast film. The 1/100s shutter speed can easily create blurry photos if you aren’t careful. As always, thank you to Blue Moon Camera for developing and scanning our film.

We are giving the Kodak H35 four out of five stars. Want one? You can pick it up for $49.99 at Amazon, or Blue Moon Camera.

It’s beautiful

Anyone can use it

Fun to use

Small enough to take anywhere

The image quality is pretty good

It only costs $49.99

I should have a faster shutter speed like the 400TX

The flash fires on the next frame after turning it off

Kodak should use a more durable material for the film rewind

I tested the Kodak H35 with Kodak Ektar 100 and Ilford Delta 100 film. Thank you to Blue Moon Camera for processing and developing our film for this review.

Kodak’s H35 is a pocket-sized camera that fits comfortably in your hand. It ships with a wrist strap and a carrying pouch. You will not notice the weight on your wrist.

The camera is designed like a traditional 35mm film camera.

A shutter release and counter are on the top.

On the bottom, you will find the film release and film rewind.

The back panel has the film advance. Open the panel to load your film.

The Kodak H35 is easy enough for photographers of all ages and skill levels to use right out of the box. Insert a AAA battery, load your favorite film, and go. The half-frame design means you get double the images, so pick a versatile film speed. It also provides an opportunity to get creative with composition. Get in the habit of photographing in sets of two to ensure that all frames line up. Need extra light? Twist the flash on and fire away.

The camera fits comfortably in your hand and is compact enough to take anywhere. It was a perfect travel companion for my trip to Europe this summer. The camera is lightweight enough to dangle from the wriststrap comfortably when going on a hike. It is also small enough to throw in your camera bag and not notice it.

The Ektar H35 has a fixed 22mm f9.5 lens with a shutter speed of 1/100th of a second. If you have steady hands, the shutter speed is more than sufficient. However, getting the shakes when your blood sugar drops make it too easy to get blurry images. Kodak should have opted for the same 1/125th of a second found on the 400TX disposable camera.

Additionally, the viewfinder could be better. As is, the Kodak H35 has a mesh pattern to indicate where the exact frame is. In particular light, it isn’t always easy to see. The manufacturer should have spent an extra dollar to shade it out completely.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels will enjoy this camera. It’s great for travel, landscapes, portraits, and events. You can send your precious film to any lab of your choosing. We send ours to Blue Moon Camera for developing and scanning.

The Kodak Ektar H35 produces images that are sharp enough with plenty of detail. The slower shutter speed produces blurry photos if you aren’t careful. It can create subtle retro hues or poppy contrast, depending on your film choice. A high-contrast film such as Ilford Delta 100 makes impactful black and white images.

From day one, The Phoblographer has been huge on transparency. Nothing from this review is sponsored. Further, lots of folks will post reviews and show lots of editing in the photos. The problem then becomes that anyone and everyone can do the same thing. They’re not showing what the product can do. These photos are completely unedited.

This beautiful blast from the past would be an excellent addition for any photographer to add to their lineup. I loved using the Ektar H35 in sage green alongside my yellow Hasselblad when traveling this summer. The half-frame design allows for more images and less rigidity.

It is a fantastic opportunity to let loose, play around with composition and have fun. At $49.99, the Kodak Ektar H35 is an inexpensive film option for photojournalists, landscape, travel, and portrait photographers. The pocket-sized camera is perfect for taking anywhere.

