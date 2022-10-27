One of the Best Olympus Cameras Has a Special Discount!

Oh man! The EM1 Mark III has a discount when you purchase it with a telephoto lens! Some of the coolest things about Micro Four Thirds cameras are the innovation that goes into them. Cameras from OM SYSTEM, like the OM-D E-M1X, have fantastic AI built-in and weather resistance worthy of a hike up a mountain. Then there’s the computational photography they offer, like with the Live Composite feature. And if you love photographing birds and wildlife, their lenses give you all the reach you need while remaining small. Seriously, there’s a lot to love about this system. And they’ve got some great discounts this month. Take a look after the jump!

10/24-10/30 – $500 SAVINGS WHEN PURCHASED TOGETHER

Product Normal Price Discount OM-D E-M1 Mark III Body $1,799.99 $300.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f4.0 PRO LENS BLK $899.99 $200.00

These deals last from 10/3 – 10/30/22

Product Normal Price Discount OM-D E-M1X Body $2,999.99 $1,100.00 OM-D E-M1 Mark III Body $1,799.99 $300.00 OM-D E-M5 Mark III Body $1,199.99 $300.00 OM-D E-M5 Mark III + 12-45mm F4.0 Kit $1,849.99 $450.00 M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 II R $299.99 $75.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm F2.0 $799.99 $200.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 75mm F1.8 $899.99 $200.00 M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm F2.8 PRO $1,399.99 $100.00

