4 Incredible Lenses for Astrophotography You’ll Love

OM SYSTEM users are lucky when it comes to astrophotography. They get the best cameras when it comes to creating stunning astro images in-camera. What’s more, their best lenses for astrophotography are all compact and lightweight. What’s not to like about that? They’re also going to easily survive the cold because of their weather resistant design, which also lets you know they’ll be very reliable. Indeed, these are the best lenses for Astrophotography OM SYSTEM makes.

These are Micro Four Thirds lenses. In order to get the full-frame equivalent, double the focal length.

Pairing these OM SYSTEM lenses with cameras that have computational photography like the OM SYSTEM OM-1 provide a ton of potential. There’s the Live ND feature, which helps you avoid stopping the lens down, and therefore prevents diffraction. Then there’s Live Composite, which does what pretty much no other camera system can for astrophotography and more. Indeed, the cameras are part of what makes these lenses for astrophotography so incredibly attractive.

Four Thirds is a trendy format right now. Watch a lot of Netflix shows, and you’ll see that they’re purposely letterboxing the sides to give it that look at times.

These OM SYSTEM lenses have different additions to the names, like IS and PRO. PRO designates their highest end lenses. IS stands for image stabilization.

We’ve ordered this list of OM SYSTEM lenses for astrophotography in no specific way. So keep in mind that they’re genuinely all good.

M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm f1.8 Fisheye PRO

Pro Tip

This becomes the equivalent field of view of a 16mm lens in full-frame. That’s very, very wide. And it also means you’re going to have a lot of fun when capturing the stars at night.

In our review, we state:

“There isn’t a lot to say about the M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm f1.8 Fisheye PRO lens that these images don’t say for themselves. Olympus optics have always been known for being very sharp, rendering lots of details, and focusing quickly. And quite honestly they have so many things about them that make them perfect.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm f2

Pro Tip

This lens has the cool function that lets you pull the focusing ring back and manually focus the lens. Set it to infinity and let it do its thing!

In our review, we state:

The color rendering is true to life and, unless you’re very close up, there is almost no distortion. In fact, I daresay that the colors are the most life-like I’ve seen of any lens in the Micro Four Thirds system.

M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm f1.2 PRO

Pro Tip

OM SYSTEM cameras have this cool feature called “Starry Sky AF.” It lets the camera and the lens focus on, well, the stars! Try it!

In our review, we state:

“The M.Zuiko 17mm f1.2 PRO is about as easy of a lens to use as any other in this day and age. If you prefer manual focus, you can do that easily. If you prefer to just slap the lens on your camera, throw it into auto mode, and snap away on a family vacation, you can do that too. This lens has no issues that we ran into when it comes to ease of use, with the one exception being the manual focus mechanism that we noted in the build quality section.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm F2.8 PRO

Pro Tip

This is one of the widest lenses that OM SYSTEM offers to passionate photographers just like you. If you really want to capture a vast scene, we recommend reaching for this lens.

In our review, we state:

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm f2.8 PRO lens is stellar when it comes to image quality. Quite obviously, it’s designed for wide angle shooting, which means landscapes, architecture, interiors and, at the longer end, you can probably squeeze in a portrait or two if you don’t put the subject near the edges.

