Fujifilm XH2 First Impressions. All the Pixels!

The Fujifilm XH2 was announced today officially, and we had some hands on time with it here in NYC. This is the camera that a certain breed of photographers have been waiting for. They’ve wanted a DSLR-style camera from Fujifilm with Fuji’s film simulations and all. What’s more, they crammed 40 megapixels onto the sensor. Some of us might think that that’s too much, but so far we’re actually quite impressed with how it’s performing.

I want you readers to know that this blog post is being written probably within the first hour of us actually getting out of the X Summit auditorium. We’re working to get you as much information as we can, and that our full review will have a lot more information. We’ll also work to update this post when we can.

And overall, you should be excited about this camera. But if you’re the type like me that really enjoys the classic ergonomics, you’ll probably end up waiting for the X Pro 4 instead and hoping that they don’t treat it like the step-child the X Pro 3 is.

Tech Specs

40MP X Trans sensor. This is X Trans 5

At the moment, Fujifilm says this is the highest resolution sensor in the world in an APS-C camera

IBIS

Pixel-shift multi-shot, which makes 160MP photos. These files are created with a piece of Fujifilm software

Max of 1/180,000 electronic shutter, so you can shoot at f1 if you want in bright light

CFExpress B and SD card slot

X processor 5

AI Autofocusing

HEIF Output

Pretty much the same body as the XH2s

No new film simulations

Not as advanced for video shooting as the XH2s

Fujifilm says the XH2 doesn’t have as good autofocusing as the XH2s, but that it’s still more than capable

Weather resistance

ISO 125 is the new low ISO setting

Uses the XT4’s battery, which seems like its going to be a new standard for lots of Fujifilm cameras

Targeted more to photographers than videographers

Ergonomics

Here’s a look at the top down of the new Fujifilm XH2. It looks a whole lot like the previous one, but the dedicated dials are gone. And indeed, it looks like the XH2s. There’s a giant LCD screen, a mode dial, and buttons for dedicated controls.

Those buttons exactly control white balance (important!), ISO, and then there’s a customizable one.

Moving quickly to the back of the camera. You’ll see the new style of joystick, playback on the top left, the D pad, and a port area where the screen is supposed to be flat. There’s also the EVF here.

Here’s what the screen looks like when it’s flush against the camera.

On the bottom, you’ll spot the battery door. It’s just like the XT4 and the XH2s.

Here are a bunch of the ports that area necessary. To complete the weather-resistance, make sure that these are closed

Build Quality

In the hand, I’m quite impressed with the way that the Fujifilm XH2 feels. The XH1 felt incredibly clunky. And believe it or not, I think that with this new iteration that it was a good idea to remove the top dedicated shutter dial. Yes, I’m saying that—the guy who still swears by his X Pro 3. The XH2 feels like a camera that Sony only dreams of ever making ergonomically. While I’m still a rangefinder guy, the XH2 is far easier to pick up and just use than the XH1 was.

The Fujifilm XH2 is weather-resistant. Considering how good Fujifilm’s build quality has been in the past for us, we’re sure that this will be just as good. For reference, we took the X Pro 2 into monsoon-like rains here previously and it survived without a problem. Our X Pro 3 has also survived quite hellish environmental problems. However, the XH2 lacks the titanium of the X Pro 3.

Ease of Use

Let me start with something I’m really not liking: the lack of a touchscreen menu. I think that Fujifilm’s flagship cameras in X series should have this, and this sadly lacks it. At least, in my five minutes with the camera in hand, I didn’t experience a touch-interface.

Otherwise, if you’re a Fujifilm user, a while lot will be familiar. The AF mode dial is still on the front towards the bottom, for example. There are new and clearly labeled buttons on top. And the new joystick feels a bit odd. It’s completely unlike anything from Nikon, Sony, OM System, Panasonic, or Canon. In fact, this is so unique that if I were to feel each in the dark, I’d probably be able to tell the Fuji apart from the rest.

So what does this feel like? Imagine a basketball covered in hard plastic and for some reason, you decided to push your thumb against it.

Autofocus

We did a quick test with the Fujifilm 56mm f1.2 R WR lens on the streets of NYC. Our PR rep really didn’t want their photo published, so I asked them to photograph me instead. Surprisingly, the autofocus tracked the fastest I’ve ever seen. This is the autofocus that the focus and recompose crowd could only dream of a decade ago. It successfully tracked my eyes through my glasses while the camera recomposed.

And more importantly, it seems like eyelash AF is gone. That’s super exciting!

Image Quality

We haven’t been allowed to put an SD card into the cameras yet, but that might change soon. All the units we saw had the battery doors taped down. However, with what we’re seeing so far, we’re super impressed.

First Impressions

Fuji: did you a damned good job so far. Granted, I’ll be the one on our team to test the XH2 out. And I’m pretty excited to do that while also scared that I might be tempted into buying it. My biggest concerns were the autofocus, but so far, Fujifilm seems to be calming any concerns I had.

This post will be updated later with more info when we get a moment. So stay tuned!