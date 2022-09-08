We knew that the Fujifilm XH2 was going to be announced today for Fujifilm X Summit, and photographers are waiting to see and hear more. As was previously reported, this camera is more for photographers than it is for content creators and those who need speed. And perhaps the most fascinating thing about this is that there’s a 40MP X Trans sensor at the heart. Yes, it’s still X Trans and there are 7 stops of in-body image stabilization. But trust us, that’s not even the most exciting announcement from today.

Fujifilm XH2 Tech Specs

40MP BSI CMOS X Trans Sensor

X-Processor 5

EVF 0.8x, 5.76Mdot, 120 fps

LCD 3 inch, 1.62Mdot Vari-angle

15 fps MS / 20fps (1.29x) ES

1/8000th sec top speed 500k cycles

1/180000th sec ES

7 stops IBIS

160 MP Pixel shift

CFExpress typeB /UHS-Il

8K/30P – 4K/60P – FHD/240P – ProRes

680 frames NP-W235 / 1,760 frames with grip

MD.MI EVOCA / 3.5mm Mic / 3.5mm Headphone / USB-C / 2.5mm Remote release

Essentially, the Fujifilm XH2 is the same thing as the XH2s except for a few of the video frame rates, the sensor resolution, and the XH2s still has better autofocus capabilities. At least, that’s what Fujifilm is telling us and we’ll have to see what it’s like in person.

What we’re concerned about though is the fact that this is a 40MP APS-C sensor. Granted, it’s an X Trans sensor, so the color and high ISO output should be really good. But really, that’s a lot of megapixels to put on a sensor.

And what about your older lenses? What about the older 35mm f1.4 R that we love? Well, it’s not going to be able to look as sharp as the new lenses; but the lower resolution lenses will still resolve a newer sensor and new character is bound to come out with them. At least, that’s what I was told a little while back by another close industry expert.

This is something we’re excited to see, but even that’s not as exciting as the next announcement.

Fujifilm 56mm f1.2 R WR Tech Specs

85mm (35mm Equiv.) / 67mm Filter Thread

13 elements in 8 groups (2 aspherical elements, 1 ED element)

11 Rounded Aperture Blades

Aperture Ring with “A Position” Lock

Reduced Chromatic and Coma Aberration

Weather Resistant (9 Points of Sealing) / Fluorine Coating

445g, 79.4x76mm

MOD: 50cm, Max. Mag. : 0.14x

Designed for High-resolution Sensors

The Fujifilm 56mm f1.2 R WR is finally here, and it’s an update to the previous lens. This is both longer and fatter than the previous lens. Plus, there are 11 aperture blades and finally there is weather resistance; which is incredibly important. We’re very curious to see how this compares to the original lens.

To be honest, I was never a fan of the original lens and always opted for the Rokinon 50mm f1.2 lens instead. If I shoot portraits with this lens, I hope that the Fujifilm skin softening effects will be available because I honestly don’t want to see a subject’s pores all that much.

In my eyes though, this is probably the most exciting announcement for today for photographers. The XH2 is cool, but a lot of us bought into Fujifilm for the retro aesthetics. And we still want that. So with that said, this lens might add even more to that. But wow, is it big.

Fujifilm GF 20-35mm f4 Tech Specs

16-28mm equivalent

14 elements in 10 groups

3 aspherical, 1 aspherical ED, and 3 ED elements

Close focusing of 0.35m

f4-22

9 aperture blades

Weather resistance

82mm filter thread

725 grams

The Fujifilm GFX system has a ton of great lenses, and this new one is bound to make the already highly capable system even better. Granted, I’ve never been the biggest personal fan of the GF system zoom lenses. But with that said, I still acknowledge that they’re innovative in some ways. However, I think that the GFX system’s main draws are the prime lenses.

This announcement, let’s be honest, is probably the least exciting of the bunch in some ways. But it’s bound to excite landscape photographers for sure.