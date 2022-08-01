The New ProGrade Digital PGM0.5 Makes Capture One a Breeze

With Capture One Pro finally coming to the iPad, I’ve got more reasons to want to edit on the go. And the ProGrade Digital PGM0.5 seems to have come at the perfect time too. This small USB 3.2 adapter plugs into the iPad Pro for loading images to edit. But most importantly, it’s insanely fast.

The Essentials

Here’s what you should know about the ProGrade Digital PGM0.5.

Dual-slot memory card reader for SDXC USH-II and microSDXC cards

Transfer rate of up to 625MB/s

USB 3.2 Type-C connector (Gen 1)

Mobile reader can be inserted in either direction

MSRP – $34.99

Adoring the ProGrade Digital PGM0.5

My workflow is a bit different from others on staff. When I say my 2019 iMac is beefy, I mean that I fed it all the hormones and steroids Apple would allow. And for travel, which I rarely do anymore, I bring an iPad Pro 12.9 inch with me from last year. Since our staff uses Capture One for ethical reasons and the trust the manufacturers put into it, we also are elated at the new iPad version. And now, editing on the go is pretty simple.

Using the ProGrade Digital PGM0.5, I decided to take a look at photos shot with my X Pro 3 for the Laowa 10mm f4 review I’m working on. I plugged it in, and after a super short period of time, the photos were in Capture One. From there, I set my ratings, made small edits, exported, and stored the photos in the cloud. Later, at my computer, I did some extra refinements like changing the names of the files.

What makes this experience so different is how minute the ProGrade Digital PGM0.5 is. It fits in the palm of your hand. In fact, I just put it up against a bottle of eyedrops on my desk, and the PGM0.5 is smaller! If you’re well organized you will rarely lose things, but if you’re messy, you might lose it because it’s so small. Otherwise, you can put it in your pocket or a camera bag pocket and be perfectly content.

My issues here aren’t the fault of the ProGrade Digital PGM0.5. Instead, they’re Apple’s fault. Disconnecting devices from the iPad Pro is tricky business. Unlike a desktop or laptop device, you can’t eject it. You essentially just need to pull it out after closing your editing software. That feels a bit dangerous to me, but it hasn’t caused any issues with SD cards yet. It did cause issues with LaCie Rugged Raid Hard drives, but I’ve had problems with those things for years. And now, with Capture One’s cloud storage and 1TB on my iPad Pro, I don’t even need to bother.

I genuinely wish I had the ProGrade Digital PGM0.5 with me when I went on my last press trip with Canon for the EOS R7 announcement. The same goes for Capture One for the iPad, but neither was officially announced. I produced so many images during that trip that even I was shocked with the unusually gargantuan catalog folders I imported. I could’ve easily put them on my iPad, culled, and synced to the cloud.

If I travel in the future, this handy device is surely coming with me. And even if I don’t, it’s got a ton of value for working on news stories while on the go.

Essentials is a series featuring products we’re currently lusting over in quick, easy-to-digest posts.