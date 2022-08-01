Three Small Fujifilm Lenses You’ll Love to Always Use

If you’re a Fujifilm photographer, then you probably love your small lenses the same way we do. In the same way Leica photographers adore their small lenses, we like to keep things minimal. The light weight and diminutive size make you just want to bring the camera with you everywhere. And once you’re used to the size and weight, you’ll never want to go back. So we’re taking a look at some small Fujifilm lenses we adore.

Pro Tips on Using the Best Small Fujifilm Lenses

If you’re wondering about why we’re so smitten with small Fujifilm lenses, check this out:

Small Fujifilm lenses, when connected to the camera, make an super small package overall. This makes you want to bring the camera around more often. They’re also super lightweight.

Small FujiFilm lenses won’t attract attention the way large lenses will.

We’ve specifically chosen these lenses for a multitude of reasons. One is a pancake lens. The others are two of the most utilitarian lenses Fujifilm has.

These small Fujifilm lenses are weather resistant. And we think every photographer will love that.

Fujifilm 27mm f2.8 R WR

Pros

Compact

Weather-sealed

Great bokeh, when you get in close

Good center sharpness

Great price

Cons

Some colored fringing

Softer corners

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm 27mm f2.8 R WR is a new lens that’s kit for cameras like the XE4. But, the lens captures images way better than most kit lenses. It’s a tiny, versatile lens great for lifestyle and street photography and, in a pinch, portraits, and landscapes.”

Fujifilm 23mm f2 R WR

Pros

Good image quality

Seriously and surprisingly fast focus. This lens is officially Fujifilm’s fastest.

Fast focus on the X Pro 2, X-T2 and even the X Pro 1. The latter completely shocked me.

Nice colors

Compact size

Weather sealing

Turning the aperture ring feels nice and smooth until the clicks come in. It’s a tactile experience that’s just lovely.

Sharp images

Fairly nice bokeh

Affordable price point

Cons

Something about this lens simply doesn’t have the magic the 23mm f1.4 R does.

In our review, we state:

“It’s by far the absolute best lens in Fujifilm’s lineup for street photography and candid shooting due to its autofocus speed. When the focusing point is at its smallest, it will be a bit slower. But increase it and watch it become a complete speed demon. With that said, let the camera choose its own focusing point and it will seriously surprise you with how fast it focuses.”

Fujifilm 35mm f2 R WR

Pros

Great sharpness

Nine aperture blades make the bokeh as good as it can be.

Small size

Weather resistance

The fastest focusing lens Fujifilm has offered as of the publication of this review

Cons

Just f2. A refresh to the 35mm f1.4 actually would have been more appreciated and pushed the system ahead overall.

In our review, we state:

“Wide open, this lens exhibits very sharp results. But it starts to max itself out at around f5.6 partially due to the capabilities of the APS-C sensor behind it. Comparatively speaking, you can check out the test with this lens against the 35mm f1.4 that is linked to previously. It also isn’t Fujifilm’s sharpest lens: that award still probably goes to the 90mm f2.”

