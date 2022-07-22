Last Chance to Act on the Tamron Flash Sale!

Here’s your last chance! There’s a limited flash sale going on with Tamron’s best lenses, so you’ll need to act fast. Additionally, Tamron’s Instant Savings are back now! If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.

July 11 – July 24 Flash Sale—two weeks only

These savings end August 28th:

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.