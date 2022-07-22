Hi folks,

As anyone who’s ever worked for me can vouch for, I take our editorial policies incredibly seriously. For those not aware, my pedigree is with old-school magazines like PCMag and a few others. I also went to journalism school and I keep up with various happenings in newsrooms worldwide. As a result, I’ve taken the time to update our Editorial Policies page. I invite you to check it out for yourself. It includes things such as affiliate statements, privacy policies, statements on how we test gear, diversity, sponsored content, keeping/returning gear we test, press trips, and more. For over 13 years, we’ve worked to be overly transparent with our audience. And if you’re curious about our authenticity, you should take a look at our policies for yourself.