The Father’s Day Gift for Photographers Who Shoot Sony

Father’s Day isn’t too far away! And if you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift for photographers, you’re in the right spot for ideas. Specifically, if your father figure is a Sony shooter, they’re going to love one of these gifts. Sometimes the best gift for a dad right after some difficult times in the world is a new lens. Help your dad go out there and make some new memories. Choose a Father’s Day gift for photographers from our list below!

We hate banner ads too. Download our app for iOS, iPad, and Android and get no banner ads for $24.99/year.

The Bokeh Lover

Picture Perfect: The Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 Di III VXD gives you a long 180mm reach with a constant f2.8 aperture throughout the range. If you’re a fan of bokeh, know it focuses about 33.5 inches close throughout the zoom range. That means you’ll get lots of gorgeous bokeh.

How Is the Image Quality?

In our review we state:

“Thanks to a nine-bladed circular aperture design, the Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 produces pleasant bokeh.”

Buy Now

Capturing the Goal!

Picture Perfect: The Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD is so versatile. You can go from photographing birds and wildlife one second to capturing the winning goal in another. Combined with Sony’s tracking autofocus algorithms, photographing sports has never been easier. Shoot at high ISOs to make sure your photos are crisp! And if things get tough, just use the focus limiter switch. This lens is an excellent Father’s Day gift for photographers, especially dads who go to sports games with the kids.

How Is the Image Quality?

In our review we state:

“Despite making a big zoom compact, the lens does a good job of managing distortion and aberration. The center is sharp, and the colors are great.”

Buy Now

For the Hiker

Picture Perfect: The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III VXD G2 is a great lens in so many ways. It boasts a USB port for firmware updates, is customizable to your shooting style, has impeccable weather resistance, a lightweight design, and more. Perhaps best of all, it lets you reach a bit further than standard 24-70mm lenses. It’s also much lighter than other lenses while being significantly less expensive. Some dads like to travel and explore, and this lens will be all they need.

How Is the Image Quality?

In our review we state:

“Tamron tends to be vivid and have its own color that Sony doesn’t quite give. Sony is vivid, but also kind of sterile. Tamron isn’t that way. And in our tests, the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 stayed true to that philosophy.”

Buy Now

The Photo Walker

Picture Perfect: The Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD is designed for the photographer who wants to walk around and shoot a variety of things with no worries. It exhibits a huge range most lenses don’t have and starts at a fast f2.8 aperture! But at the same time, it keeps the aperture range relatively narrow. Lots of dads love interchangeable lens cameras but don’t always want to change their lenses. Get this lens for them.

How Is the Image Quality?

In our review we state:

“Here’s where I’m maybe most impressed by the Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD. It’s got fantastic image quality. No matter the focal length, it’s super sharp. You’re also able to get some beautiful looking bokeh at the telephoto end. And even better is the serious lack of distortion problems I ran into with this lens.”

Buy Now

The Pro

Picture Perfect:

The Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD won a bunch of awards for great reasons. First off, there’s the very useful range. Then consider the change of only one stop of light throughout said range. It’s pretty brilliant. At the longer end, it’s like you’re using a 70-200mm lens. On the wider end, it’s almost like you’ve got two or three prime lenses.

Whether you’re a professional photographer or a passionate photographer, this lens makes a fantastic Father’s Day gift for photographers.

How Is the Image Quality?

In our review we state:

“Let me tell you, this lens may seriously replace all my Sony prime lenses. I own the Sony 35mm f1.8, 55mm f1.8, and 85mm f1.8. But with the Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD and the 17-28mm f2.8 together, I’ve got an entire workable range.”

Buy Now

This piece is presented in partnership with TAMRON. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.