There’s a Closeout Sale on the Original Fujifilm 23mm F1.4 R

I’m fortunate enough to have reviewed both the original Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R and the new Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR LM. Believe it or not, I still own both of them. The original lens has a character and small size that’s bound to enchant your heart. The newer one is longer, thinner, and surely more of a workhorse. And it has faster autofocus and top-class weather resistance. But, keep in mind that the original lens has a beautiful character and softness to it, and the images it produces feel a whole lot less clinical and manicured than the new 23mm lens. I discuss these findings more in this short comparison. Right now, Amazon has a sale on a bunch of renewed Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R originals. And you can also grab them at Adorama.

