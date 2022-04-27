The Sony 24-70mm f2.8 GM II Works Great With These Cameras

If you’re excited about the new Sony 24-70mm f2.8 GM II, then gear up! It will work best on these cameras. We asked Sony during our briefing about this. During our review, we also tested it on the older Sony a7r III. It still worked just great. But we’ll discuss that more in-depth in this roundup. Here are the best cameras to be used with the new Sony 24-70mm f2.8 GM II.

Why the Sony 24-70mm f2.8 GM II Works So Great With These Cameras

Here’s a rundown of the best cameras to be used with the Sony 24-70mm f2.8 GM II as of this publishing and why we chose them:

The Phoblographer finished our review of the new Sony 24-70mm f2.8 GM II. And you can catch our full review right here.

When we were briefed on the Sony 24-70mm f2.8 GM II, we asked about what cameras would be best with it. The Sony a9 II didn’t have a processor that could quite keep up. And the Sony a7r IV is great for sharpness, but otherwise, it’s not going to hold up. We chose to review it with the Sony a1. But the other cameras here have a processor that really makes this lens shine.

For what it’s worth, we also tested the Sony 24-70mm f2.8 GM II on the Sony a7r III. It worked just fine, but we’re trained to notice the differences. Most folks won’t.

All of these cameras are from the newer generation of Sony cameras. That means that they’re also much better weather-sealed. Less time spent having to clean your sensor is great!

The Sony 24-70mm f2.8 GM II is lighter and smaller than the predecessor. We genuinely enjoyed using it.

We’re only recommending the cameras that we’ve tested. In reality, we’ve tested all of Sony’s cameras targeted at photographers. But these are the best for the Sony 24-70mm f2.8 GM II.

Sony a1

Pros

Sony’s a1 shows that stacked sensors are the future

Detail rich images with great dynamic range

Excellent ergonomics (the best Sony camera to date)

The a1 features the new touchscreen menu system

Fantastic overall autofocus performance

30 frames per second with the electronic shutter with virtually no rolling shutter or banding issues

1/400th mechanical shutter speed with compatible TTL flashes and triggers

Sony’s 9.44 million dot EVF is a work of art

Excellent build quality

Good battery life

8K video

Excellent performance with CFexpress A cards

Cons

It has the same old 1.44 million dot LCD

The LCD is not fully articulating

Bird AF is a work in progress

Multi Shot mode is inconsistent

Autofocus suffers a little in very low light situations

It’s $6,499

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we state:

“In low light situations, the autofocus remains accurate. However, the speed at which it finds and locks on to your target takes a hit. Indoors in decent lighting, performance will be more than adequate. However, in a dimly lit room is where you’ll begin to see some slow down. For its intended audience (professional sports, wildlife photographers, and photojournalists), you’ll have no issues to worry about overall.”

Sony a7 IV

Pros

Face detection and tracking

Animal face detection and tracking

Bird face and eye detection

Metering

Updated OLED screen and menu

Comfortable grip

Suitable for a variety of applications

Weather-sealed and sensor dust issue is improved

Fast autofocus

Impressive Dynamic Range

Sharp – almost too sharp for some womens’ portraits

In-camera skin softening to combat incredibly sharp skin pores

Cons

High ISO performance could be better

Color noise in out-of-focus areas at lower ISOs

Shutter freezes and the camera becomes unresponsive at times when shooting bracketed

High burst mode currently only works if shooting compressed RAW

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we state:

“What was surprising after this new technology was the number of frames where a face wasn’t always detected. The camera didn’t miss focus. It just didn’t always detect the face. This happened for less than 15% of the images. The autofocus capabilities of the a7 IV further cements the camera as a true hybrid. It’s an excellent option for wedding, portrait, pet, street, travel, and real estate photographers as well as photojournalists.”

Sony a7s III

Pros

Nice feel in the hand

Good build quality

Weather sealing

Fantastic autofocus

The 9.44 million dot EVF is simply gorgeous

A new touch menu system! Hallelujah!

Despite only having a 12MP sensor, the image quality is great

Sony finally added a tilty, flippy screen

Decent battery life when being used for stills

Not a bad price ($3,498)

Cons

The LCD is on the small side, and it hinders the new menu system

The EVF can lag in low light situations, even when on its highest refresh rate settings

Colors take on rather strange tones at very high ISOs

How’s the Autofocus?

ISO 6400

In our review, we state:

“The autofocus performance of the Sony a7s III is what you’d expect from a modern Sony camera. It’s pretty darned excellent. The Sony a7s III feels just like the a7r IV when in use. Autofocus is snappy and accurate thanks to the 759 phase-detection points and the various modes make capturing any subject easy.”

