The Best Rangefinder Cameras You’ll Love (And Rangefinder Style!)

It’s tough to not think about rangefinder cameras when you think about photography. I mean, their silhouette is so incredibly iconic. Sure, lots of folks like SLR-style cameras, but they also just don’t understand how to hold rangefinder cameras and rangefinder-style cameras. If you’re still curious, we’re rounding up three of the best rangefinder cameras that we’ve tested recently.

Why You’ll Love The Best Rangefinder Cameras and Those Styled Like Them

Let us unite, fellow lovers of rangefinder cameras! Here are some great reasons to love rangefinder cameras and rangefinder-style cameras:

Rangefinder cameras these days are still manual focus. But their autofocusing, rangefinder-style cousins have all the modern necessities some may need. We’ve included all of these in the best rangefinder cameras roundup because there is often a lot of confusion around what’s a rangefinder and what’s not.

Colloquiolly, rangefinder cameras are anything with a focusing aid pretty much. But these days, it’s come to mean anything with a picture-in-picture type of viewfinder.

Lots of folks say that they hate rangefinder cameras because there’s no grip. But in truth, they’re often holding them all wrong.

Besides their gorgeous looks, what’s cool about rangefinder cameras are how small they can be vs their more SLR-style cousins.

The best Rangefinder cameras are incredibly capable of lots of things: portraits, landscapes, events, weddings, travel, etc.

This roundup includes products we’ve tested and liked. These rangefinder cameras and rangefinder-style cameras are seriously amazing.

Leica M11

Pros

Leica M9’s colors have returned!

Extended dynamic range as the megapixels go down

– Aluminum version and Brass version.

– Brass version has some nice heft to it

– Maybe it’s just that my unit isn’t busted but the viewfinder is wonderful

– New Leica Fotos update

– Integrated USB port for charging and all other applications like tethering

– I’m assuming this is the Sony a7r IV’s sensor, which is fine because the autofocus on that camera annoyed me. And Leica is giving this the M9’s color, so I honestly can’t complain.

– If you have a lens that won’t resolve this sensor then you can use the lower megapixel options. This is also the best camera I’ve used with the 7Artisans 50mm f1.1. At the highest resolution, this lens can resolve the sensor.

– Editing the files even feels like Slide film!

– Capture One does a slightly better job of editing the RAW files for dynamic range while Lightroom gets better colors; at least that’s the case for the pre-production firmware version we’ve tested. Update: the raw files sing in Capture One as of February 2022.

Cons

$8,999

I don’t know how I feel about the removal of the traditional bottom plate.

In Adobe Lightroom, the dynamic range isn’t all that great at high ISOs. If you shoot like you’re shooting slide film, this is just fine. But I can see how folks will think this is traditionally a “con” vs a “pro.”

You lose a lot of dynamic range at high ISOs and 60MP settings. All of it comes back in droves at the lower megapixel settings

Sunny 16 metering is a tad wonky.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“Image quality from the Leica M11 is part of what makes this camera so exciting. In our meeting with Leica, they said that the colors are supposed to mimic Kodachrome. That told me that the Leica M9’s colors are back. And in reality, yes, I can confirm that this is true. However, it’s only valid in the auto white-balance mode. With manual white balance, my preferred method, you won’t get the same look. Though at times and with the right lens, you can get a similar halation look that you would from CineStill film.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm X Pro 3

Pros

Superia is beautiful (Classic neg)

We love the lack of a major screen

Autofocus can be fine-tuned for different situations

Everyone loves the look of Classic neg

You can push the shadows for forever and get details – the highlights not as much, but they’re still there

The screen helps you stay focused and aware

USB C charging ensures that you can keep using the camera

Video features deliver pretty video

Arguably, you don’t need to edit the RAW files because the JPEGs let you do so much

For street and documentary shooting, the hidden screen will keep you in the zone when shooting

Face detection is fantastic when not trying to track erratic movements

Acros and clarity enhancements are going to make you fall in love with Fujifilm all over again

The Chrome effect for skies is subtle and very nice

Autofocus is fantastic for events and most professional work

Fujifilm’s collection of small primes pair wonderfully with this camera

The best camera to embrace high ISO noise on the market

Using the OVF will prolong battery life at the expense of slower autofocus

This is less of a street camera than a documentary and event shooter’s camera

The wider lenses make zone focusing easy. This is imperative for street photography

Multiple exposure mode is a very welcome addition

Very good battery life

Cons

Has problems keeping subjects in focus when they’re continuously moving

When you need the screen, it’s a bit of an annoyance; like when photographing a portrait subject in motion

This camera desperately needed Blackout Free EVF shooting

Touchscreen menu navigation should be on this camera

Autofocus needs improvements

Rated images in-camera aren’t brought into Capture One Pro. This is critical for the photojournalist.

Enhancing the clarity makes the camera take extra time to render the image

The battery life in long term use is about on par with the new Sony Z batteries. We wish it were longer, but it’s also a much smaller battery.

For street shooting, the wide and tracking AF area still lets you select a zone, but it shouldn’t. This can throw off shooting in real-life street situations

Shooting from the hip? You may accidentally hit the function button and not the shutter release

Exposure dial needs a locking mechanism

Multiple Exposure mode saves the final images only as JPEGs

The addition of image stabilization could have meant that this camera has a better chance at becoming the perfect camera for street photography

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm X Pro 3 is all about embracing flaws in some ways while playing around with the idea that you don’t need to edit your photos. The Fujifilm X Pro 3 has a lot of great enhancements to it like the addition of the clarity setting to your images. Beyond that, the Classic Chrome effect is enhanced by a few menu slot additions. Further, Fujifilm’s addition of the Classic Negative look will make everyone really overjoyed. Looks that were only possible with Mastin Presets and those from RNI or VSCO are now accessible right out of the camera.”

Buy Now

Sony a7c

Pros

It’s tiny

This is Sony’s first rangefinder-style full-frame camera, and it reminds me so much of the Mamiya 6

Good image quality overall

I adore the shutter sound

Weather resistance is excellent for shooting in the rain

The colors from the images are lovely

High ISO output is outstanding, especially in print

Focus peaking seems better than previous cameras, but it’s still not Canon’s

Cons

No joystick

I really wanted the Sony a7r III sensor: that was the most perfect one

Sony’s IBIS isn’t as good as Canon’s or Fujifilm’s

The IBIS in the Sony a7c isn’t as good as that of the higher-end Sony a7 models

No touchscreen menu

I’d really like a frontal exposure dial

Sony needs to revamp its delayed shooting option to focus on a subject right before it’s going to fire

I don’t feel like this is the same autofocus as the other Sony a7 cameras. Sony’s autofocus needs to be revamped to accurately focus on people of color with dark hair and against dark backgrounds

Needs dual card slots

1/200th flash sync

Dynamic range isn’t that great in Capture One

Sony is still prone to getting dust on the sensor with this camera

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“I found that I love the color and the high ISO output, but the dynamic range is lacking. For those who have been shooting for a long time, it reminds me of slide film.”

Buy Now

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.