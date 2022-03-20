Wildlife Photographers: Check Out These Great OM System Rebates

Just think; you don’t have to haul super heavy gear around. There are lots of great rebates on the gear you want from the OM System, formerly called Olympus. For example, you can get the OMD EM1X for $1,300 off. That’s pretty nice! Then there are bundle deals and lenses that have discounts. Save on the 100-400mm lens for example. Save on the 17mm f1.2 PRO lens if you like to shoot in super low light. We think there’s something for everyone with these rebates. So check them out!
These Instant Rebates last until March 27th, 2022.
|INSTANT REBATE SCHEDULE
|UNITED STATES
|Segment
|Product Description
|US Retail
|March Rebate
|2/28/22
|3/27/22
|CSC
|PEN E-PL10 Body
|$599.99
|CSC
|PEN E-PL10 with 14-42mm Lens Kit
|$649.99
|CSC
|OM-D E-M1X Body
|$2,999.99
|$1,300.00
|CSC
|OM-1 Body
|$2,199.99
|CSC
|OM-1 & 12-40mm PRO II Kit
|$2,799.99
|CSC
|OM-D E-M1 Mark III Body
|$1,799.99
|$300.00
|CSC
|OM-D E-M5 Mark III Body
|$1,199.99
|Soft bundle with
12-40mm PRO
$200 off body
|CSC
|OM-D E-M5 Mark III & 12-45mm F4.0 Kit
|$1,849.99
|CSC
|OM-D E-M10 Mark IV body
|$699.99
|CSC
|OM-D E-M10 Mark IV & 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Kit
|$799.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6
|$699.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm f3.5-6.3
|$899.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ
|$299.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 II R
|$299.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm F4.0-5.6 II
|$599.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0-5.6 R
|$199.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 75-300mm F4.8-6.7 II
|$549.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS
|$1,499.99
|$100.00
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm F2.0
|$799.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8
|$499.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital 25mm F1.8
|$399.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 30mm F3.5 Macro
|$299.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital 45mm F1.8
|$399.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm F2.8 Macro
|$499.99
|M.ZUIKO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 75mm F1.8
|$899.99
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm F2.8 PRO
|$1,399.99
|$100.00
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm F1.8 Fisheye PRO
|$999.99
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO
|$1,099.99
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO
|$999.99
|Soft bundle with
E-M5 Mark III Body
$300 off lens
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO
|$649.99
|$100.00
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO
|$1,299.99
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO
|$1,299.99
|$150.00
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO
|$799.99
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO
|$1,299.99
|$150.00
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO
|$1,499.99
|$150.00
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO
|$1,299.99
|$150.00
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO
|$2,899.99
|M.ZUIKO PRO
|M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO
|$7,499.99
|DI
|TG-6
|$449.99