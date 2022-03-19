Want to do a 365 Photography Project? Here’s Some Inspiration

A 365 photography project is an excellent way to remain consistent with your practice. Not only does it encourage you to be creative, it also inspires you to try new things with your photography. A 365 project doesn’t need to begin on January 1st either, so if you feel like you missed your chance, you haven’t. Below we’re sharing the best 365 projects we’ve published over the years, helping you get ideas and giving you that little push needed to begin your project.

Sasha O’s 365 Photography Project

Sasha O turned the camera on herself for her 365-project. In a series of self-portraits, she connected to her body and energy and developed creative narratives each day for one year. Shot on the Canon 5d Mark III, O’s project is full of humor, adventure, and peacefulness. On the benefits of the project, O told us, “this project gave me confidence that I can get even better if I work hard, but need not forget about patience.” See them here.

Travis Lawton on His 365 Photography Project

Travis Lawton is the former Technical Editor at The Phoblographer. Shortly after leaving the publication, Lawton began a 365 photography project. He did the project completely on film. On doing the work, he told us, “…personally hadn’t shot film since I was a little boy and I was wanting to get into it a little. I had also been planning to try a 365 project for the first time. I decided to combine the two…” Most of the images are of everyday people and environments. As ordinary as they may be, Lawton put them together in a way that holds your attention. See them here.

Bill Wadman Shot Portraits For His 365 Photography Project

365 days, 365 portraits. That was the goal of portrait photographer Bill Wadman. Many portraits look the same, even when the subject is different. With Wadman’s work, he managed to capture the personality and identity of his subject, which led to 365 unique and excellent portraits. Wadman designed and built his own studio for the project. You can read about his process and how he found his subjects here.

The 365 Birthday Photo Project

Justin Aversano may be the creator of one of the most difficult 365 photography projects ever seen. He found 365 people and photographed them on their birthday. That means he had to find 365 people with a birthday on each day of the calendar year—somehow, he pulled it off. Shot on Polaroid, we love the happy energy in Aversano’s shots and the feel-good factor of a photography project you seldom see. Check it out here.

This Photographer’s Creativity Was Born Again

Melbourne-based photographer Handy Andy Pandy had hit a creative rut. Void of ideas and lacking inspiration, Pandy turned to a 365 photography project to bring life back to his creative pulse. He found inspiration from movies, books, and even Shakespeare. He also learned Photoshop, hoping to add more wonder to his images. Thankfullu, he succeeded, as 365 days later, Pandy had some inspirationally good photographs, and most importantly, his creativity came back. Check it out here.

Be Inspired!

A 365 photography project may seem overwhelming. Having to commit to something each day is mentally and physically tasking. However, it is a relatively small investment to make if you’re passionate about photography and want to improve your skills. Such persistence in your practice will allow you to see the world differently while also making you a better photographer in the process.

Now that you’ve finished this article, sit down in a quiet room with a notepad and pen and start brainstorming some ideas. Today could be the first day of the best journey of your photographic life. Thanks for reading.