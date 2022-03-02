There are fantastic reasons why so many photojournalists moved to the Sony camera system. For starters, there’s a lot of great AI built into the cameras. Then, there’s also a plethora of lenses to select from. And over the years, the build quality has gotten a lot better. But which one do you choose? Well, we dove into our Reviews Index to pick the best Sony cameras for photojournalism. And we think you’ll wind up getting one of these.

How We Chose the Best Sony Cameras for Photojournalism

Our round ups include only products that we’ve done full reviews on. You’ll never see a product that we haven’t fully reviewed in a round up. We’re linking to each of our reviews as well.

This round up of the best Sony cameras for photojournalism has only cameras that can deliver what a photojournalist needs.

All of the best Sony cameras for photojournalism are weather resistant. Our torture tests are often some of the most renowned in the photo industry.

For the most part, we’re recommending the Sony full-frame cameras. The axxxx series of cameras are pretty good for sure. And they’re very compact. But only a few Sony cameras take full advantage of all Sony offers.

Photojournalism requires you to not edit your photos, while basic adjustments are allowed. These lenses will surely help you get everything you need.

The product images and sample images in this round up of the best Sony cameras for photojournalism were all shot by our staff of photographers.

Some of these cameras were used by the previous Sony World Photography Awards.

Sony a1

Pros

Sony’s a1 shows that stacked sensors are the future

Detail rich images with great dynamic range

Excellent ergonomics (the best Sony camera to date)

The a1 features the new touchscreen menu system

Fantastic overall autofocus performance

30 frames per second with the electronic shutter with virtually no rolling shutter or banding issues

1/400th mechanical shutter speed with compatible TTL flashes and triggers

Sony’s 9.44 million dot EVF is a work of art

Excellent build quality

Good battery life

8K video

Excellent performance with CFexpress A cards

Cons

It has the same old 1.44 million dot LCD

The LCD is not fully articulating

Bird AF is a work in progress

Multi Shot mode is inconsistent

Autofocus suffers a little in very low light situations

It’s $6,499

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we state:

“Sony’s new flagship camera has stellar autofocus for the most part. In general use, the a1 performs incredibly well. Whether you’re shooting single point, wide, zone, or wide tracking, in great to mediocre light, the a1 delivers the goods. When tracking subjects, the autofocus box locks on and sticks like glue. Not only is the autofocus accurate, but it’s also rapid; until you get to low-light situations.”

Sony a7 IV

Pros

Face detection and tracking

Animal face detection and tracking

Bird face and eye detection

Metering

Updated OLED screen and menu

Comfortable grip

Suitable for a variety of applications

Weather-sealed and sensor dust issue is improved

Fast autofocus

Impressive Dynamic Range

Sharp – almost too sharp for some womens’ portraits

In-camera skin softening to combat incredibly sharp skin pores

Cons

High ISO performance could be better

Color noise in out-of-focus areas at lower ISOs

Shutter freezes and the camera becomes unresponsive at times when shooting bracketed

High burst mode currently only works if shooting compressed RAW

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we state:

“The addition of real-time eye autofocus for humans, birds, and animals is wonderful and a lot of fun to use. I tested it out on my ferocious feline while following him around our complex. Both AF-C and AF-Auto modes were successful in getting many usable frames as he frolicked and played. The tracking is impressive, even when the eye is no longer visible. Tracking is much more accurate once the subject turns, so their eyes are back in the scene. Wedding photographers will appreciate these enhancements.”

Sony a7s III

Pros

Nice feel in the hand

Good build quality

Weather sealing

Fantastic autofocus

The 9.44 million dot EVF is simply gorgeous

A new touch menu system! Hallelujah!

Despite only having a 12MP sensor, the image quality is great

Sony finally added a tilty, flippy screen

Decent battery life when being used for stills

Not a bad price ($3,498)

Cons

The LCD is on the small side, and it hinders the new menu system

The EVF can lag in low light situations, even when on its highest refresh rate settings

Colors take on rather strange tones at very high ISOs

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we state:

“…the autofocus system is excellent. If you need to capture fast-moving subjects, you will have no issues with the Sony a7s III. My usual test for tracking involves my dogs. They are crazy, erratic, and lots of fun when playing fetch. As you can see below, the Sony a7s III has no issues tracking my dog Austin as he was coming towards me.”

Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.