5 of the Best Highlights From Inside the Photographer’s Mind

In 2021, The Phoblographer resurrected Inside the Photographer’s Mind. We offer the show in the form of a video and audio podcast, and we aim to bring the very best in photography conversations. Another core aim is to have the most diverse group of guests to highlight all voices and perspectives within the photo industry. It’s been a pleasure putting together the first batch of episodes. In this piece, we reflect on some of the highlights.

Jamie Windsor on Inside The Photographer’s Mind

Jamie Windsor was the first guest to appear on the revamped version of Inside The Photographer’s Mind. He holds a strong voice in the photo industry and currently boasts around half a million subscribers on YouTube. But he’s far from being just an influencer. He’s a seasoned photographer who can provide informative, balanced information to those who wish to listen. If you’re “anti-Youtuber”, we suggest you watch this episode. It may just change your mind. (Read about the episode here.)

Vanessa Charlot on Inside The Photographer’s Mind

Vanessa Charlot is an intelligent artist who is also an educator and an incredible photographer. She’s the kind of person you could listen to for hours as she grips you with her thoughtful words and views on the world. She has had a remarkable journey in photography and is happy to talk about why she’s passionate about the work she does. Also, keep an ear out for when she tells us what gift her teacher gave her. (Read about the episode here.)

Omar Z Robles on Inside The Photographer’s Mind

You will have seen Omar Z Robles on The Phoblographer before. He’s best known for his stunning portraits of dancers. However, he’s also a passionate street photographer. Robles joined us on Inside the Photographer’s Mind to discuss his NFT photography collection and the astronomical amount he sold it for on the Opensea market. This is a great watch for anyone new to NFTs and it will certainly educate you. (Read about the episode here.)

Cath Simard on Inside the Photographer’s Mind

Cath Simard is an adventure junkie! She loves exploring the world and its highlands, often on her own. She’s a self-confessed introvert, and it would seem photography is her best friend. Simard came on the show to discuss her incredible portfolio and how she went from being a new photographer to a Sony Ambassador in just two short years! It’s an inspiring episode and one that highlights what can happen when you choose to begin photography. Enjoy the show. (Read about the episode here.)

Phil Penmen Joins Us on the Show

Phil Penmen is best known for his fine-art street photography. Three years ago, he decided to pack in his day job and pursue his street work on a full-time basis. It paid off, as he regularly runs workshops with Leica, sells his prints, and has his work featured worldwide. But his photography journey spans over a decade. Once a paparazzi photographer, Penman talks about the insane money he could make back in the day! Check out his full story via the video above. (Read about the episode here.)

Who Do You Want to See?

We want to offer you a podcast that puts you first. We can do that by listening to who you want to see on Inside the Photographer’s Mind and which conversations you’d like to hear. Let us know in the comments below which photographers you feel we should interview in future episodes. Thanks for reading.

Lead photo by Cath Simard