This Fine Art Street Photography Is So Incredible, It’s Shocking!

Street photography is raw and edgy, right? Well, not always. Even though the streets are full of the hustle and bustle of life, art exists on them. Fine art photography isn’t only born out of contemporary photography studios. It can come to life on the streets we walk on. And while turning the fast-paced streets into a form of artistic imagery is no easy task, some photographers do it incredibly well. So, here’s a round-up of the best photographers creating fine art street photography. Enjoy!

1. Dimpy Bhalotia Creates Fine Art Street Photography with an iPhone

Dimpy Bhalotia is one of our favorite street photographers. Her work is outstanding, and many in the industry share that sentiment. In a world of similarities, Bhalotia has managed to carve out her own identity, making her work instantly recognizable. We especially love her low-angle perspective of the world she sees, and her timing is impeccable, always creating the image at the perfect moment. You’ll love her fine art street photography, and you can see more of it here.

2. Alessio Trerotoli’s Fine Art Street Photography Is Refreshing

12 months after we featured Alessio Trerotoli’s work, it remains some of the most refreshing we’ve seen in recent times. His unique take on double exposures makes him stand out from the pack. We’re drawn to his exceptional creativity and the dark, deep, moody vibes of his photos. On the fine art element of his work, he had this to say: “… it’s that kind of dreamlike reality that I always wanted to realize without betraying traditional street photography…” Check his work out here.

3. Laurence Bouchard Brings the Street to Life

We hold the work of Laurence Bouchard in extremely high regard. It’s sheer brilliance, and there’s no doubt about that. That’s why his feature is one of our most popular stories pertaining to street photography in 2021. On why he finds street photography so appealing, he told The Phoblographer, “you are really in the moment, and there is something kind of meditative about that.” His work certainly puts us in the moment. It allows us to forget about the world around us and become immersed in the stories his photographs tell. Take a look here.

4. Street Photography Made Daniel Turan Fall in Love

“…Street is where my heart is,” explained Daniel Turan. That’s evident through the images he creates. You can tell when a photographer has a passion for what they do, and when they’re just mindlessly hitting the shutter button on their camera. There’s a beautiful chemistry between Turan and his subjects, and most of them don’t even know it exists. But he does, and so do we, and that’s what makes his work so special. Not only is it fine art street photography, but it’s also a beautiful illustration of the possibilities of human connection. Read more about it here.

5. Victor Morante Goes Minimal!

Minimal photography is either super compelling or painfully dull. Thankfully, Victor Morante’s photography falls in the former category. His love for deep shadows and vibrant colors has enabled him to create some beautiful fine art street photography. There’s never a dull moment in his work, and he grips the viewer’s eyes for a considerable amount of time. You can see for yourself here.

Lead image by Laurence Bouchard. All images used with permission.