Faster than F1! 3 F0.95 Lenses Portraits Photographers Will Love!

The f0.95 lens is fantastic if you’re looking for a very specific look. They’re great for APS-C cameras and those with smaller sensors. But even if you’re using a full-frame camera, you can get beautiful photos with f0.95 lenses. And they’re all manual focus. We dove into our reviews index to find some of the best without breaking the bank. Check these out!
Pro Tips on Using f0.95 Lenses for Better Photos
Finding it hard to focus? Here are some pro tips on using f0.95 lenses:
- Focus peaking with most full-frame cameras isn’t that efficient. Use it in combination with focus magnification.
- All these lenses are manual focus lenses. They’re going to be very worth the time!
- Of course, the lenses will be harder to focus with on full-frame cameras. If you put them on APS-C cameras, they’ll be a bit easier.
- Some of these lenses are for Leica M-Mount. And they’re much more affordable than other options out there. Give these a try.
- The reason you’re using these lenses is for the bokeh. Want to enhance the effect? Try a Polarizing filter on the lens. It will boost the contrast.
Mitakon 50mm f0.95 III
Tech Specs
- Aperture Range: f0.95 to f16
- Four Extra-Low Dispersion Elements
- One Ultra High Refraction Element
- Stepless, Silent Aperture Control
- Manual Focus Design
- Depth of Field and Distance Scales
- 11-Blade Aperture (9 for L mount)
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 1.6′
In our review, we state:
“The Mitakon 50mm f0.95 III doesn’t start to get really sharp until f4. That’s totally understandable if you’re going for a more classic look. It was only 13 years ago that lenses really weren’t that sharp until you stopped them down that much. It’s a wonderful look. This lens also makes you shoot with much more intent.”
Zenit 50mm f0.95
Tech Specs
- Dimensions: 85.5mm diameter, 117.5mm tall
- Weight, grams: 1200
- Bayonet: Sony E
- Focal length, mm: 50
- Aperture ratio (max.), mm: 0.95
- Aperture ratio (min.), mm: 16
- Aperture blades: 14
- Frame size, mm: 36х24
- Field angle, °: 44
- Camera lens type: Standard
- Lens design: 8 groups / 9 elements
- Minimum focusing distance, m: 0.7
- Lens filter diameter, mm: 72
- Focusing: Manual
In our review, we state:
“At f0.95, bokeh is so plentiful the background looks like an enlarged pointillism painting. Shooting the Zenit 50mm f0.95 wide open, you get hazy colors and an incredibly soft background and foreground. The edges are smudged and there’s a slight vignette: a combination that helps make that bokeh appear to swirl. Stepping down just slightly even to f1.4, you still get great bokeh but lose much of that dreamy haze.”
Mitakon 35mm f0.95 II
Tech Specs
|Lens type
|Manual lens
|Max Format size
|APS-C
|Focal length
|35mm
|Lens mount
|Sony E / Fuji X / EOS-M
|Aperture
|Maximum aperture
|F0.95
|Minimum aperture
|F16
|Aperture ring
|Yes
|Number of diaphragm blades
|9
|Optics
|Elements
|11
|Groups
|8
|Focus
|Minimum focus
|0.35m
|Distance scale
|Yes
|Angle of View
|43.5 degrees (APS-C)
|Physical
|Weight
|460g
|Diameter
|63 mm
|Length
|60 mm
|Colour
|Black
|Zoom method
|Rotary
|Filter thread
|55 mm
In our review, we state:
“As noted previously, this lens is really sharp – assuming you get your focus correct. Since it is a manual focus lens you can’t blame the AF for missing if your shot is soft or your focus is just off: you only have yourself to blame. But when you nail the sharpness where you want it, especially if you are stopped down to f1.4 or slower, you will not have any qualms about the sharpness of this lens. It’s scary sharp.”