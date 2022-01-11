Faster than F1! 3 F0.95 Lenses Portraits Photographers Will Love!

The f0.95 lens is fantastic if you’re looking for a very specific look. They’re great for APS-C cameras and those with smaller sensors. But even if you’re using a full-frame camera, you can get beautiful photos with f0.95 lenses. And they’re all manual focus. We dove into our reviews index to find some of the best without breaking the bank. Check these out!

Pro Tips on Using f0.95 Lenses for Better Photos

Finding it hard to focus? Here are some pro tips on using f0.95 lenses:

Focus peaking with most full-frame cameras isn’t that efficient. Use it in combination with focus magnification.

All these lenses are manual focus lenses. They’re going to be very worth the time!

Of course, the lenses will be harder to focus with on full-frame cameras. If you put them on APS-C cameras, they’ll be a bit easier.

Some of these lenses are for Leica M-Mount. And they’re much more affordable than other options out there. Give these a try.

The reason you’re using these lenses is for the bokeh. Want to enhance the effect? Try a Polarizing filter on the lens. It will boost the contrast.

Mitakon 50mm f0.95 III

Tech Specs

Aperture Range: f0.95 to f16

Four Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

One Ultra High Refraction Element

Stepless, Silent Aperture Control

Manual Focus Design

Depth of Field and Distance Scales

11-Blade Aperture (9 for L mount)

Minimum Focusing Distance: 1.6′

In our review, we state:

“The Mitakon 50mm f0.95 III doesn’t start to get really sharp until f4. That’s totally understandable if you’re going for a more classic look. It was only 13 years ago that lenses really weren’t that sharp until you stopped them down that much. It’s a wonderful look. This lens also makes you shoot with much more intent.”

Zenit 50mm f0.95

Tech Specs

Dimensions: 85.5mm diameter, 117.5mm tall

Weight, grams: 1200

Bayonet: Sony E

Focal length, mm: 50

Aperture ratio (max.), mm: 0.95

Aperture ratio (min.), mm: 16

Aperture blades: 14

Frame size, mm: 36х24

Field angle, °: 44

Camera lens type: Standard

Lens design: 8 groups / 9 elements

Minimum focusing distance, m: 0.7

Lens filter diameter, mm: 72

Focusing: Manual

In our review, we state:

“At f0.95, bokeh is so plentiful the background looks like an enlarged pointillism painting. Shooting the Zenit 50mm f0.95 wide open, you get hazy colors and an incredibly soft background and foreground. The edges are smudged and there’s a slight vignette: a combination that helps make that bokeh appear to swirl. Stepping down just slightly even to f1.4, you still get great bokeh but lose much of that dreamy haze.”

Mitakon 35mm f0.95 II

Tech Specs

Lens type Manual lens Max Format size APS-C Focal length 35mm Lens mount Sony E / Fuji X / EOS-M Aperture Maximum aperture F0.95 Minimum aperture F16 Aperture ring Yes Number of diaphragm blades 9 Optics Elements 11 Groups 8 Focus Minimum focus 0.35m Distance scale Yes Angle of View 43.5 degrees (APS-C) Physical Weight 460g Diameter 63 mm Length 60 mm Colour Black Zoom method Rotary Filter thread 55 mm

In our review, we state:

“As noted previously, this lens is really sharp – assuming you get your focus correct. Since it is a manual focus lens you can’t blame the AF for missing if your shot is soft or your focus is just off: you only have yourself to blame. But when you nail the sharpness where you want it, especially if you are stopped down to f1.4 or slower, you will not have any qualms about the sharpness of this lens. It’s scary sharp.”

