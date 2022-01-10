Want a 40mm Lens? Here Are 3 with Stunning Image Quality

The 40mm lens is seriously something we’ve been happy to see make a comeback in the past few years. Folks over at Sony, Sigma, and other companies have made them. Honestly, the 40mm lens deserves to live right up there with the 35mm, 28mm, 50mm, and other lens offerings. And lucky for you, we’ve reviewed loads of 40mm lenses. We’re highlighting just a few in this roundup we think you’ll like. Take a look with us!

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips on Understanding the 40mm Lens

If you’re interested in using the 40mm lens, then take a look at these tips:

For most photographers, the most legendary 40mm lens is the one Leica and Minolta made together. We’ve reviewed it. It’s lovely, trust us.

The 40mm lens is a nice spot between 35mm and 50mm. It’s also incredibly close to true normal on a full-frame sensor camera.

The options we’re highlighting in this round up are all weather-resistant. So they’ll stand up to any abuse you reasonably send their way.

All of these have beautiful image quality, and they vary in prices.

The 40mm lens is great for street photography, candids, photojournalism, and general shooting. We think you’ll like it.

Zeiss 40mm f2 Batis

In our review, we state:

“So, for the more professional type of work, the Zeiss 40mm f2 Batis will cater to your needs perfectly. Beyond this, the good news is that even Eye AF works in low light pretty well. It’s usable in every situation you could possibly come encounter without moving up to the Sony a9. Sony’s own lenses are still better for autofocus, but the Zeiss 40mm f2 Batis is no slouch.”

Nikon 40mm f2 Z

In our review, we state:

“Can you tell that the Nikon 40mm f2 Z isn’t an S series lens? Well, it’s kind of tough to do that. The S series lenses seem to have this extraordinary aesthetic beauty that I can’t really put my finger on. But so too does the Nikon 40mm f2 Z. With that said, the lens is still clinically well developed.”

OM System 20mm f1.4 PRO (40mm Lens Equivalent)

In our review, we state:

“Oh, man! The image quality from this lens is a two-component thing. Purely by itself, you’ll never want to stop it down. OM Digital Solutions (OMDS) says that the bokeh is “feathered.” And that sort of makes sense. But instead, I think it’s just creamy and has a bit of a gorgeous character to it. If you’re a Fujifilm shooter, it looks like the Fujifilm 35mm f1.4 original. That lens has a Sonnar type design, but I don’t think the OM System 20mm f1.4 has that. It’s also very sharp. And while there’s a minor issue with purple fringing, I believe this can be fixed in post-production or wholly negated.”

