The Best Camera? Our Canon EOS R5 Review Has Been Updated

The Canon EOS R5 is, without a doubt, currently one of the most popular cameras for photographers. It has pretty much everything a professional photographer could need. Further, there are lots of great lenses available for it. And in the end of 2021, the Canon EOS R5 received a couple of great updates and support features that made it even more valuable. You can check out our updated Canon EOS R5 review right here. Or you can head below to read some of the new changes.

Major Updates to Our Canon EOS R5 Review

Here are some of the big updates that we made to our Canon EOS R5 review:

Ease of Use

With the release of Capture One 22, the Canon EOS R5 got quite the upgrade. The software lets photographers tether the camera to C1. This is pretty simple to do. On the Canon EOS R5, you just need to enable Wifi, have it connect to your Wifi network, and then recognize the camera in Capture One. Below is Capture One’s official video on how to do this.

And there’s a lot more where that came from.

Autofocus

Here’s what we’re saying:

The Canon EOS R5 got a pretty big update with the inclusion of vehicle detection autofocus. As Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis says, it’s not as robust as it is with the Canon EOS R3. I have yet to actually test this in a practical scenario. Canon says it’s really designed for motorsports and car races. And here in NYC, that’s sort of hard to come by.

However, in our original review, I didn’t do much to test the Canon EOS R5 for animal detection because the lenses weren’t available yet. But the Canon EOS R5 has been used with both the 100-400mm and 100-500mm L lenses. In both scenarios, the Canon EOS R5 performed admirably. What’s more, Canon makes animal autofocus much easier than with Sony cameras as of this update. Walking around Forest Park in NYC and the New Roots Queens community garden, I encountered a ton of wildlife. The Canon EOS R5 can track butterflies, chipmunks, squirrels, birds, and cats with little trouble. Specifically, it can do all this while set to the Animal AF setting. Panasonic does it in a very similar way.

In contrast, Sony makes you switch between bird and animal. This can mean that you miss a shot, or it can just make things annoying.

To me, Canon has won the autofocus war in many ways.

What We Still Have to Test

Our Canon EOS R5 review still needs to test the camera shooting motorsports. That’s the focus of the new firmware. All those features are down below:

Firmware Version 1.5.0 incorporates the following enhancements and fixes: 1. Improves head detection performance to support helmets or goggles in winter sports. 2. Adds [Vehicles] selection to [Subject to detect] selection in the [AF] tab to support the detection of automobiles and motorcycles in motorsports. Adds [Spot detection] when [Vehicles] is selected as the helmet of the driver or rider*. *Detection may not be possible for ordinary passenger cars or bicycles, or for motorcyclists performing stunts or kicking up dirt and dust. 3. Improves detection performance for eye detection when: -there are shadows on the face. -hair is hanging over the eyes. 4. Adds support for torso detection of a person. If the eyes, face or head are hidden or cannot be detected, a person's torso will be detected and tracked continuously. 5. Adds the ability to import manual white balance (MWB) data from the Quick Control screen when capturing still images. 6. Eliminates the center press operation of the multi-controller to prevent accidentally transferring images during FTP transfer. 7. Adds the ability, when using EOS Utility for remote shooting with two cards inserted, to set the recording method and to select which card to be recorded to. 8. Adds [Suppress lower frame rate] to [Smooth] in [Disp. performance], enabling the shooting screen to be displayed with less drop frame rate even in dark locations. 9. Adds support for the RF 5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens. 10. Changes the default value of [FTP server] → [Passive mode] to [Enable]. 11. Improves operation stability during FTP transfer. 12. Optimizes controls of In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) when using specific EF lenses not equipped with the image stabilization function. 13. Fixes an issue, in which noise occurs along the edges of bright subjects when using Canon Log for movie recording.