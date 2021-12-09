New Functions. Improved Performance. Capture One 22 Review

Capture One is back with the newest rendition of their beloved editing software. Capture One 22 improves some of their best features and introduces several new functions photographers have been requesting. Real estate, landscape, and astrophotographers can now enjoy a powerful HDR merge function. The Panoramic Stitch feature resembles the Brenizer Method and makes it possible to create larger canvases in smaller spaces. Make sure you have plenty of hard drive space for these functions. You’ll see why.

The newest release of Capture One is here, and it has some worthy upgrades. Capture One 22 has added HDR merge and a Panoramic Stitch functionality alongside an AI-driven auto rotate. Wireless tethering is available for multiple Canon cameras, and overall performance has improved. The editing program still has room for improvement with its selections, healing, and cloning functionalities.

Pros and Cons

Pros

HDR merge is pretty great

Panoramic Stitch is a nice feature

Many Canon shooters will enjoy tethering wirelessly

Performance is noticeably improved

Cons

The clone and healing masks aren’t as precise as Photoshop

There still isn’t a patch tool

The magic brush should be more accurate and functional to compete with other programs

Auto rotate isn’t geared towards verticals

Gear Used

I tested Capture One 22 on a 2019 16” MacBook Pro. The images used were captured with a Canon 5D Mark III, Sony a7 III, and Fujifilm GFX50s II.

What’s New In Capture One 22?

Panorama Stitch

HDR Merge

Auto Rotate (AI-Driven)

Wireless Tethering for Canon

Improved Performance

Ease of Use

Everything you already love about Capture One performs a bit better. The software has also improved how it captures data. Windows users will be pleased to see more user-friendly catalogs as they have re-engineered them. Mac users will see a quicker response when browsing through images quickly and zoom functionality.

Wireless Tethering for Canon

Tethering wirelessly isn’t new, although it’s the first native option for Capture One. Preliminary support is available for the Canon R6, R, 5D IV, and 90D. Full support is available for the R5, 1D II, and 1D III. Optimal support and performance are available with the WFT grips. There will be an instructional video for the initial setup necessary for raw file handling.

The Canon R5 is expected to be ready from trigger within 5-10 seconds, specifically, this is what they’re claiming for RAW file support. Performance is expected to improve to 3-6 seconds with the WFT-R10 grip. We will be putting the R5 to the test in the near future.

We’re going to have a more in-depth and full test later on.

Panoramic Stitch

The panoramic stitch functionality is a great option when you need a larger canvas for the envisioned result. There is no limit to the number of images that can be used, only the amount of real estate. Capture One has a maximum file size of 615MP. This will only be an issue if you are shooting with very large sensors. You may need to practice a few times to get the best rhythm for ultimate results.

Once you become familiarized, it performs as you would expect. Shoot multiple frames of your subject and the surrounding area either horizontally or vertically. I often shot grids of nine to fifteen frames. Select all of the images, right-click, and then select Stitch to Panorama. There are four projections to choose from.

Most portrait, simple landscape images, and interior shots will use the spherical projection. The process of the multi-layered images closely resembles that of the Brenizer Method. Buildings and cityscapes are best with the panoramic projection. The final result will take about a minute to achieve and create a .dng file. My files were large and averaged between 800 megabytes and 1.2 gigabytes. They also took about a minute to process, sometimes longer. Naturally, processing time decreases with fewer images and final images are much smaller once cropped in.

A panoramic stitch works best when shooting landscapes and cityscapes from a distance. It works well with a simpler scene when shooting from a close proximity. I was curious to see how Capture One stitched together busy scenes with a lot of lines and patterns. So I tested this with a downtown scene under a movie kiosk. Panoramic stitch wasn’t a perfect result, although it was really close. There were only a few lines of a building that didn’t line up. If Capture One debuted a patch tool that could compete with Photoshop, this would be a simple fix within the app. Utilizing the in-app cloning and healing masks is frustrating to get it right.

I also tested Panoramic Stitch in a more complex environment with lots of lines. Again, it wasn’t a flawless render, although it was really good. The strands of lights should only have a single wire. If Capture One improved their healing tools so they could rival Photoshop, imperfections would be corrected in a matter of minutes. I look forward to seeing this improve in the future.

Panoramic stitch excelled when shooting a panoramic view of my little town from on top of a parking garage.

I did shoot a minimal scene that Capture One was unable to formulate a projection. There probably wasn’t enough information. It could also be that I was using a beta version of the software. The high key scene was a single bare tree in a snow-covered field with minimal gradation. I then shot a busier landscape out in the middle of nowhere with much better results. After some cropping, the Panoramic Stitch created a final .dng file nearly identical to the same image on a zoom lens.

HDR Merge

The HDR merge in Capture One 22 is sure to make a lot of real estate and landscape photographers happy. It works best when bracketing three images two stops underexposed and overexposed with a proper initial exposure (-2, 0, +2). This is even the case when working with mixed light. Select the three images, right-click, and then select HDR Merge. This will yield a .dng file.

The initial auto result is much better than what I’ve experienced with Adobe. Minimal adjustments need to be made to make the image nearly client-ready.

The image becomes very usable with a bit more finessing such as correcting verticals, lifting shadows, and normalizing colors. However, getting it perfect within the app alone will require a revamp of how the software makes selections and masks. As is, it is difficult to get the windows and edges of the frame up to standard without taking it into Photoshop.

HDR Merge is even more impressive when working with all-natural light.

This is the initial result.

And this is the final image after minor corrections.

The program also does a very decent job with more prevalent mixed lighting.

I was curious to see how HDR merge processed bracketed portraits that I shot with the Fujifilm GFX50s II.

The processed image is on the left and the final edit is on the right. The initial result is very usable and only required minimal processing. I made minor saturation and tone adjustments in a few areas to get it to my liking.

Auto Rotate

The auto rotation is quite good when it comes to straightening the horizon and other horizontal images. Click on the auto adjust keystone, and voila. It’s great for portraits and landscapes. The AI-driven feature isn’t as beneficial for vertical lines.

Conclusions of Capture One 22

Capture One is a company that creates its software around the wants of its clientele. This is refreshing and why their users keep coming for each new iteration. The newest features of Capture One 22 offer functionality that photographers have been requesting.

Native wireless tethering will be hugely beneficial for the future with mobility. Capture One chose Canon for this initial feature as it is still one of the more popular brands. If it is received well, this functionality may be added for other brands in the future.

The AI-driven auto-rotate is quick and efficient for correcting the horizon. Although it’s not perfect for every scene, the panoramic stitch is impressive. Last but not least, Capture One’s HDR merge is great. At the time of this release, Fujifilm simulations do not transfer to the final .dng images for panoramic stitch. It is entirely possible that they may decide to add that feature in the future. I am unsure if the Fujifilm files are fully supported in HDR merge, although the initial portrait results are quite sufficient.

Capture One could become one of the top editing programs for real estate photographers with a few added improvements. As it is, industry-standard window pulls are really difficult to achieve. The way the software makes selections and masks feels rather proprietary in comparison to Photoshop. They really need a magic wand type selection tool to fully compete. The normalize color option also needs to be updated for interior photographers to adeptly color correct the edges of the frame. A Photoshop-like paintbrush option would be stellar.

We’d also love to see them add a patch tool as well as improve the app’s cloning and healing capabilities. This would allow portrait photographers to be able to do everything within this program. Many photographers will not be able to untether from Adobe until these enhancements are made.

Capture One’s software continues to be the industry standard with its leading tones and punchy black and white images. Landscape, real estate, and astrophotographers are sure to appreciate the newest features in Capture One 22. It will be exciting to watch what added features they add within their software.

We are giving Capture One 22 four out of five stars.