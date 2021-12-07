Like to Photograph Cities? There’s a Lens Here For You

Nothing is more fun than walking around a city at night stuck in tungsten white balance and photographing the city! You’ll get the blade runner effect. For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.

These Tamron Lens savings start 11/15/21 and run through 1/2/22.