There are Some Pretty Amazing Sales on Used Canon Gear Happening.

For more posts like this, be sure to subscribe to the Phoblographer.

Canon has captured the hearts and eyes of many photographers with their mirrorless cameras. But what’s more, their lenses are even better. In fact, they’re amongst the favorite of many of the staff. We couldn’t find a lot of deals on new gear. But if you’re game for gently used cameras and lenses, Michigan Camera has a nearly flawless rating on Amazon. And their Canon camera/lens listings are also at fantastic prices. Take a look below!

Deals on Canon Gear

Here are deals on some of the most interesting pieces of Canon gear, including their EF mount stuff.