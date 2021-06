If you want more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer.

There are times when it’s really hard to get your hands on Canon cameras. Everyone has supply issues right now because of how hard components are to come by. So we found a bunch of renewed gear from Canon for you. Renewed is pretty much refurbished gear. Refurbished is my personal preference. It goes through more rigorous quality control tests and is often more affordable. Want a new camera? Check this out!

Canon EOS R5 with RF 24-105mm f4 L IS USM: $4,959

Canon EOS R5 body kit: $4,019.95

Canon EOS R6 body kit: $2,694.95

Canon EOS RP Kit: $1,096.55

Canon EOS R: $1,844.05

Canon EOS RP with a 24-105mm Kit and more: $1,714.05