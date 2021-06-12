Get the Latest and Greatest Fujifilm Gear at a Lower Price

For more articles like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer.

We found a bunch of great Fujifilm cameras at a lower price. They’re part of the Amazon Renewed program. That basically means that they’ve been refurbished. As I always say, no one should be afraid of refurbished cameras and lenses. If anything, they’re often in better condition than the new stuff. Renewed products also go through more rigorous quality control tests than standard pieces of gear do. So take a look at this list after the jump.

Fujifilm XS10: $949

Fujifilm XE3 with 18-55mm: $945.95

Fujifilm 16-80mm f4 R WR OIS: $759.05

Fujifilm 10-24mm f4 R OIS: $644

Fujifilm 35mm f2 R WR: $379.05

Fujifilm 23mm f2 R WR: $379

Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R: $819

Fujifilm 50-140mm f2.8 R WR OIS: $1,404.77

Fujifilm 14mm f2.8 R WR: $639