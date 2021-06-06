If you’re a nomadic soul, these pieces of gear are perfect for travel photography.

We know how it is. You spend time on the internet looking at glorious travel photography from around the world. You ask yourself, “How can I make photos like that?” You’re going to need the skills and the tools that allow you to utilize them. Tripods, lightweight cameras, and the right lenses are essential for the perfect travel trip. Here’s what we recommend.

The 3 Legged Thing Ray Is Ideal for Travel Photography

In our review, we said:

“Overall, I have to say that the 3 Legged Thing Ray tripod and Airhed VU ball head have been a delight to use. I’m a big fan, so much so that I will start carrying a tripod around with me again on my adventures. The 3 Legged Thing Ray is stylish, easy to use, lightweight, and folds down into a beautiful compact unit that is easy to carry around. “

The Portable Vanguard VEO 2 235CB Is Perfect for Travel Photography

In our review, we said:

“The Vanguard VEO 2 235CB is a pretty damned good tripod. It’s higher quality than many of the house brands retailers sell and Vanguard does it at a bargain of a price point. At a bit under $200, you’re getting a solid deal. If you’re a landscape photographer, travel photographer or an urban explorer, this is the tripod that you’ll most likely want to bring with you”

The Gitzo Légende Tripod Is Eco-Friendly

In our review, we said:

“If you’re in the market for a new tripod, the Gitzo Légende tripod is a solid choice. The design is minimalistic. The silver and black color scheme looks nice. The controls are all well placed and easy to use. The legs feel nice and sturdy, even on uneven ground. The included ball head can carry a big load. I never had any issues with it in regards to stability. I love the friction control, which enables you to make precise movements. This is something that’s often overlooked.”

Canon EOS M6 Mk II Is Wonderfully Compact

In our review, we said:

“Photographers who are hobbyists will seriously enjoy it. But in addition to that, a professional looking for something smaller to simply toss around will be very satisfied. The camera not only takes excellent images but has a very satisfying shutter sound. I can’t get over it. It sounds and feels like an old school film camera in some ways. “

Explore New Lands with the Panasonic S5

In our review, we said:

“The Panasonic S5 is a good camera…The majorly innovative thing about it is the addition of Live composite. It’s one of the smallest DSLR style mirrorless cameras on the market. Plus, it’s incredibly lightweight.”

The Canon EOS RP

In our review, we said:

“There is a lot to like the Canon EOS RP. It’s a simple and fun camera if you’re more inclined to the world of automation. But even so, with the right settings and a bit of patience it can be a great camera in the hands of someone who has a creative vision. You’ll just need to take your time with it. The Canon EOS RP is also really, stupidly affordable. With a full frame sensor at the heart, it’s going to appeal to anyone that says “Oh well full frame is better.”

The Fujifilm 16mm f2.8 Is for Those Who Need Adventure!

In our review, we said:

“…this is a lens for the user who wants an affordable autofocus lens with weather sealing. And for that user, Fujifilm is delivering.”

The Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master Is Super Lightweight

In our review, we said:

“Marrying a petite footprint with a feather-like body, the Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master is capable of creating stunning images with razor sharp detail and dreamlike bokeh. A marvelous union of technological advancement and optics engineering, as far as 24mm f1.4 lenses goes, Sony simply did it better, smaller, and lighter than the competition.”

The Canon 35mm f1.8 Offers Amazing Quality at an Affordable Price Point

In our review, we said:

“The Canon RF 35mm f1.8 USM IS is a lens that photographers will pick up if they’re looking for a good 35mm lens for the Canon system that has image stabilization. In addition to that the image quality is also very sharp for what it is. Then consider the bokeh and the fact that you can not only get this from a 35mm lens, but the f1.8 aperture lets you really blow your backgrounds out.”

Be Free!

Now that you know what bits of kit you should invest in, it’s time to explore. Take your new gear and create amazing photos of our world! You deserve it.