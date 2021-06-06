Nikon Shooters: Here’s Your Affordable Gateway to Mirrorless Cameras

The Nikon Z6 can come with a 24-70mm f4 and an F to Z mount adapter for a very low price.

I totally understand why many Nikon photographers held back for a while. The staff here has always been concerned for Nikon’s development. But with the latest firmware updates, many of their camera received a needed boost. The Nikon z6 II is now very fast. If you’re not ready to make a full commitment, consider the original Nikon Z6. You can get it with a 24-70mm f4 and an F to Z mount adapter for $2,096.90.