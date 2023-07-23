The Best Disposable Camera For Every Photographer (Tested)

There’s a special charm about the images that were shot by our parents and grandparents with disposable cameras. The lo-fi aesthetic of them and the simple pleasures of them transporting us to better images is incredibly alluring. That comes from shooting film and also from the plastic optics in a disposable camera. So if you’re looking for the best one, we’ve tested the best! And we’ve got full reviews to show you — as well as the one we think is the best!

What to Know About The Disposable Camera and How to Use This Guide

Here are some tips on getting the most of disposable cameras:

What makes a camera the best disposable camera? We’re judging these on a variety of factors like ease of development, build quality, reliability, and form factor. Some of them just feel better than others. When it comes to image quality, trust us, you’re not really going to be able to tell the difference and nor will your friends and family when you share them online.

None of these cameras have full weather resistance — except for the Fujifilm option! So keep that in mind. You’ll need to be careful when using them.

The viewfinder of a disposable camera doesn’t exactly show you what’s through the lens. But it can give you a decent approximation of what you can expect.

Disposable cameras are a lot of fun for parties, street photography, and a lot more! Growing up, my mother and her siblings brought out disposable cameras for special events like graduations, parties, etc. The thing about those is that they were important events. So if you shoot them only for important events, then the photos will simply just feel better and more personal to you.

When you get your film developed, always ask for high-resolution scans for posting online. We tend to go for Blue Moon Camera in Portland. Trust us, getting it developed locally can be expensive and you might sacrifice quality. We’d throw all our weight behind Blue Moon.

Disposable cameras have a fixed lens with a fixed aperture. Trust us when we say it’s best to use the flash when you can.

Need some inspiration? Take a look at what Andrew Schafer has done with disposable cameras. But if you really want something new, photographer Kate Hook does this cool process called souping. You should try it, and be sure to let the lab know that you’ve done it beforehand or else you’ll ruin their chemicals! We’ve featured a bunch of projects involving disposable cameras here on the site. You can see them here.

I’m Fine Aura Disposable Camera: Our Favorite

If you want a really unique look from a disposable camera, then you really can’t get any better than the I’m Fine Aura. It will give you exactly that glowy look you’re feeling.

PROS

Lovely warm tones

Fun and easy to use

Versatile 400 film speed

Adequate contrast

CONS

The flash could be brighter for indoor images

Not the sharpest, as expected from a plastic lens

I prefer finer grain, and that’s being picky

In our review, we state:

NINM Lab has another crowd-pleaser with the I’m Fine Aura camera. Now in its fourth iteration, it remains as simple and fun to use as ever before. Anyone who enjoys working with film will enjoy this single-use camera. A The golden colors are lovely, and the on-camera flash makes for fun indoor candid frames. Its fixed plastic lens doesn’t create the sharpest images, but it’s enough. Grain lovers will appreciate this little nugget. Plus, it’s the perfect size to take with you on your next adventure.

Kodak 400TX Single-Use Disposable Camera: for the Black and White Lover

PROS

Anyone can use it

Black-and-white film

Tri-X is so forgiving it’s hard to get an unusable frame.

On-camera flash is excellent for events

Loads of fun

CONS

The flash on one of the cameras would not turn off, although the images were fine.

Not the sharpest, which is to be expected from a plastic lens

I prefer finer grain with more contrast, but that’s being picky

In our review, we state:

The Kodak 400TX single-use camera is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It’s so simple that anyone can use it. Even professionals will enjoy the throwback and reminiscing of days spent in the darkroom. The fixed plastic lens doesn’t create the sharpest images, but images are sufficient. And if you love grain, you will adore this little gem. It’s a great camera to throw in your bag when traveling or headed to a party. The price is $13 for 27 frames, making it an inexpensive way to play with film photography.

Ilford XP2 Single-Use Camera: The Classic Look in a Disposable Camera

Pros

C41 development means you can take it to a lab and they’ll deal with it. In this case, Lomography developed the film for us–thanks Lomography!

Small

There’s almost no thought involved

Fairly wide angle

Powerful flash

Fun!

Affordable

Cons

Some folks would probably prefer to develop black and white film themselves at home.

In our review, we state:

Believe it or not, I think that the Ilford XP2 super single use camera really needs a professional or extremely experienced photographer that understands metering and how light works to make the most of it. Amateurs, unless they’re always in good lighting or truly understand when you need a flash, may probably get less keepers on their 27 film shot roll.

Fujifilm Quicksnap 800: For the Wet and Wild Times

Pros

Waterproof

Floats

Simple to use

Great film colors

Recyclable

It’s $13

Cons

Tiny viewfinder

Fixed focus

Grainy (but it’s the good grain)

In our review, we state: