A New Online Photo Gallery From Zno

There are many existing online photo galleries for professional photographers. These include Pixieset, Pictime, Shootproof, Cloudspot, Zenfolio, etc. But today, we have a new contender from Zno. They have recently released their own online photo gallery, called Zno Gallery. It even includes an online store for photographers, which they call Zno Estore. Zno’s offering is packed with some unique features that I have never seen before.

This article is presented by ZNO.

First, what is an online photo gallery?

Online client galleries are typically intended for professional photographers. You can think about them as a more polished version of “Dropbox” or “google drive.” Common features include:

An ability to share photos with clients.

Allowing clients to download photos in different resolutions.

Letting clients favorite the photos they like most.

Selling print products through a store function.

What is an online store for photographers?

An online store for photographers allows a professional photographer to make sales in addition to just delivering photos. Common features include:

Selling digital images.

Selling print products with partnered labs.

Setting margins on both digital and print sales.

How does a client gallery and online store work together?

An online photo gallery and online store for photographers work hand in hand. Let’s say you’re a wedding photographer. Typically the flow would go:

Step 1: The photographer uploads photos from a finished wedding to their gallery.

Step 2: The photographer then invites the wedding client to view the gallery via email.

Step 3: The wedding client clicks an email link that takes them to the gallery.

Step 4: The wedding client favorites the photos they like most in the gallery.

Step 5: The wedding client can then purchase print products of their favorite photos in a store tab.

Step 6: The photographer collects payment according to the margins they have set.

Ok, so what makes Zno’s online photo gallery better than competitors?

25% Off Select Zno Print Products

Zno, unlike competitors, is actually a full blown professional printing lab. So they can sweeten the deal by offering 25% off select Zno print products with paid plans. This includes: Print Sets, Photo Prints, Wall Art and Tabletop Prints. This applies regardless of whether you actually use the gallery or not.

0% Commission Fee Even On The Free Plan

Unlike Pixieset, Pictime or Cloudspot, Zno does not charge 15% on their free Zno Gallery plan. Young professional photographers often need all the profits they can get and this 15% makes a big difference for the bottom lines of most photographers just starting out.

Can Apply Store Credits Or Sales Promos To Client Orders

Let’s say you have a wedding client. This wedding client decides to buy a Leather wedding album from you through Zno Gallery. And it just so happens that Zno is offering “20% off” on Leather albums that week. Well you can now apply that same discount code to your client’s sale. Best of all your client will never know! Instant margin increase.

Zno’s client gallery is also part of an all in one platform

Zno Gallery is part of a broad photographer studio software platform that also includes an album designer, slideshow maker and other future apps that will be released. A platform like this has many benefits:

One subscription for everything.

Less logins to remember.

Seamless integration.

One dashboard for accessing all your apps.

Best of all you can select their Fulfillment Apps Bundle to sign up for everything at a lower price.

Zno’s client gallery allows for seamless printing

Since Zno Gallery is natively integrated with Zno, this allows for seamless printing. With galleries such as Zenfolio and Shootproof you can’t order albums. But with Zno your clients can easily order many of their Professional Photo Albums.

How Does Zno Gallery Compare On Price To Other Online Galleries?

Pixieset

Storage Pixieset Price Zno Price 10GB $10/mo or $96/yr $7/mo or $84/yr 100GB $20/mo or $192/yr $14/mo or $120/yr Unlimited $50/mo or $480/yr $28/mo or $240/yr

Shootproof

Shootproof Storage Shootproof Price Zno Storage Zno Price 75GB $10/mo or $99.96/yr 100GB $14/mo or $120/yr 1250GB $30/mo or $300/yr Unlimited $28/mo or $240/yr

Zenfolio

Zenfolio Storage Zenfolio Price Zno Storage Zno Price 15GB $9/mo or $84/yr 10GB $7/mo or $84/yr 150GB $23/mo or $228/yr 100GB $14/mo or $120/yr Unlimited $40/mo or $396/yr Unlimited $28/mo or $240/yr

Pictime

Pictime Storage Pictime Price Zno Storage Zno Price 20GB $7/mo or $96/yr 10GB $7/mo or $84/yr 100GB $25/mo or $252/yr 100GB $14/mo or $120/yr Unlimited $50/mo or $504/yr Unlimited $28/mo or $240/yr

Cloudspot

Storage Pixieset Price Zno Price 100GB $15/mo or $192/yr $14/mo or $120/yr Unlimited $45/mo or $408/yr $28/mo or $240/yr

Wrapping Up on ZNO

Zno is a new contender, but their offering is very competitive. The price to storage ratio is arguably the best. There’s also no other gallery that I’m aware of that offers similar printing lab discounts, because there really is no other gallery that literally is also a full service professional printing lab. Lastly if you’ve ever wanted an “all in one” software solution, their all Fulfillment Apps Bundle is hard to beat. This makes it one of the best online photo galleries for photographers.