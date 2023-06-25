fbpx
Learning Lumix Sponsored

Why Bird Photography with the Panasonic S5 II is Really Fun!

Chris Gampat
No Comments
06/25/2023
6 Mins read
Chris Gampat The Phoblographer Leica 100-400mm f5-6.3 SL product images 2.21-125s160 1

Bird photography is one of the most fun things to do in the summer. Using the Panasonic S5 II, you get the benefit of a small full-frame camera with the autofocus algorithms you need to do this kind of work. Couple this with clean high ISO results and a good photographer, and you’ll make lots of great photographs. So here’s why the Panasonic S5 II is so fun to use when photographing birds.

This piece is presented in partnership with Panasonic. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

Recommended Pieces of Gear

Of course, the L-Mount Alliance has a lot of great lenses for bird photography. Give them a try!

Scene Detection Mode

Since they entered the L-mount alliance, Panasonic featured both animal and human detection autofocus. And with the Panasonic S5 II, it combines that with phase detection autofocus. What’s more, it can be applied to almost every single autofocus mode pretty easily. Unlike a few other brands, Panasonic bundles animal and bird detection together — which means you can photograph ravens one moment and catbirds the other moment.

Trust us, this makes it a whole lot easier to photograph birds once you give it a bit more assistance. And it might even help you find birds in the trees with more ease.

Sure, a lot of brands can do this. But no other brand at the moment embraces both full-frame technology and the ability to make your own unique custom LUT profiles and apply them to photos. In this way, you can theoretically make photos from the Panasonic S5 II look like photos from old magazines.

Here are a few other tips on how to make the most of bird photography with the Panasonic S5 II.

The Non-Tech Tips First

Before we dive deeper into bird photography with the Panasonic S5 II, let’s list off a number of bird photography tips:

  • Move slow. Loud shoes and fast movement can easily frighten birds. If you have to move fast, be as silent as possible.
  • Bring a hat with a visor. Often, you’ll be looking up into the trees. The sun’s rays can be very annoying to your eyes without protection. This is an even more important thing if you wear glasses. Even if you have an anti-reflective coating, the sun’s rays can affect the way you see. With all this said, be sure to also carry a glass cleaner and wipe your glasses down. There’s nothing worse than forehead smears on your glasses enhanced by reflections from the sun.
  • Bring bug spray. No one wants to photograph birds when they’re being swamped by mosquitos.
  • Silence your smart devices. Not only are they a distraction, but they can sometimes frighten a bird. There’s nothing more annoying than photographing birds and someone trying to call you on WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.
  • Dogs and bikes can also frighten birds. Try to stay away from them.
  • Other people will often walk by you and ask if you see anything fascinating when they see you’ve got a big camera and lens. When you’re speaking to them, speak softly and say something along the lines of, “If you’re in the area when I find something, I’ll show you.” Curious people asking you about what camera to buy, and all have really made me miss potentially great photos. But there’s no general need to be stand-offish.
  • Bring a water bottle with you. Ideally, it will be refillable.

Keep these in mind as you’re shooting. And now, let’s dive into using the Panasonic S5 II while doing bird photography.

1 Area AF

After you’ve got scene detection dialed in, use the 1 Area AF setting. At least, that’s what I prefer to use because it’s so one of the best options for tracking and finding birds in the wild. Sure, you can use the actual tracking autofocus setting, but 1-Area AF more or less does the same thing. This setting also gives you the best versatility between finding a subject and staying locked onto it. The camera will by default try to find birds throughout the scene, but it’s really tough to do when they’re hiding in trees. You can use this and manual focus override to give it a bit more assistance.

The 1-area AF setting is also consistently the most reliable of the bunch. So that will mean that you’re fiddling with the camera far less.

Pro Tip: The auto-area autofocus won’t always be the best assistance to you. If an American Robin is camouflaged against leaves, the camera won’t be able to know it’s necessarily there. The same goes for it being such a small bird in the scene.

1

When to Use Constant Preview

We know that photographers love using the constant preview setting. But there are situations where you really shouldn’t be using it. Besides draining the camera’s battery, it can affect the autofocus performance speed. I typically shoot in aperture priority when doing bird photography with the Panasonic S5 II. Turning off the constant preview setting can boost the autofocus abilities. However, sometimes, the bird can be backlit, and when it’s obfuscated by the trees, the bird might then be seen as a very dark object by the camera. But if you’re using the constant preview setting or overexposing by around a stop or so, the Panasonic S5 II should be able to see the bird with little extra effort.

Most of the time, I really don’t use the constant preview setting when I’m testing cameras, as I prefer the read the camera’s light meter. This practice also makes you remember to check the ISO settings, aperture, and all. Otherwise, if you see the scene as it will be rendered by the camera, it might just prompt you to shoot the photo. We should, instead, be much more careful.

Why Using the Continuous Autofocus Mode is Essential

One of the biggest features of the Panasonic s5 II is that it’s got phase detection autofocus in the continuous autofocus mode. This can make it better to autofocus in many situations. When doing bird photography with the Panasonic S5 II, always keep it in the AF-C mode. Birds don’t really just stay still. They’re in trees and constantly hunting around for bugs or something else. They’re also constantly looking around for something or another. Even if they’re moving pretty slowly, also consider that the tree branches are moving. Using continuous focus is so much better than constantly hammering the button in AF-S mode.

To be specific here, I’m not really talking about pigeons or mourning doves. But here’s some insight into the movements of various birds:

  • House Finches and Sparrows tend to stick around looking at something for only a little bit. They’ll then hop to turn around and look at something else. They’re also always constantly moving their heads around.
  • American Robins can sometimes sit very still if they’re overheating. But generally, they’ll even walk on the ground. These birds tend to stick to the trees or ground that’s the same color as they are.
  • Woodpeckers are often very skittish
  • Gold finches are small and move very fast. Sure, they’re bright. But if the sun is reflecting off of the leaves, then the camera might see them as a bit more yellowish in color. This makes spotting goldfinches that much more difficult to do. Use the 1-area AF setting to help.
  • Crows and other blackbirds can be very difficult for any camera to spot. Overexpose the scene to give the camera a bit more assistance.
  • White Breasted Nuthatches make very careful, deliberate movements. And they also tend to make similar movements all the time. Photographing them requires patience.
  • Cardinals tend to be skittish but far less then woodpeckers. Just give them their space and they’ll be alright.
  • Starlings tend to be pretty easy to photograph overall.

At least ISO 1600

When you’re photographing birds with the Panasonic S5 II, go for at least ISO 1600 and use the mechanical shutter. Electronic shutters can have issues with rolling shutter. And when you’re shooting at ISO 1600, you can ensure that you’re getting a fast enough shutter speed to get a crisp photo of the bird. I tend to shoot at around ISO 3200 just in case due to how the aperture can change with a variable zoom lens like the Panasonic 70-300mm or 70-200mm lens.

Follow all these tips, and you’ll see that bird photography with the Panasonic S5 II is super simple.

autofocus bird photography birding Cameras lenses Panasonic S5 II real time lut
Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
You might also like
Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 12.07.13 PM
Features

Opinion: Please Stop Wearing a Photo Vest if You Don’t Need to Be Wearing a Photo Vest

4 Mins read
07/09/2018

When I got into this industry years ago, one thing really confused me almost as much as how much certain older photographers tend to treat the younger generation of us: photo vests. I’m completely positive that you’ve all seen them: a photographer of a certain distinguishment (or trying to show off without having said distinguishment) wearing their vests that look a lot like safari vests. You know, almost as if they’re going to go out on an African safari at all times without being anywhere near something like a safari. Walking down the streets doing street photography? You’ll see a photo vest. In the studio? Photo vest! Hiking? Yup, A Photo vest!

Chris Gampat The Phoblographer Canon RF 24-105mm f4 L IS USM review product images Canon EOS R
Features

Did Canon Miss the Memo That Says Mirrorless Lenses Are Meant to Be Smaller?

3 Mins read
12/26/2018

When Canon introduced their new Mirrorless cameras earlier on this year (The EOS R) one of the stand out features was that the lens mount was so huge. While other manufacturers like Sony have made all things Mirrorless smaller, the late comer to the Mirrorless party seems to have decided that bigger is better. In a recently released interview, Canon engineers seem to be having a sly dig at Sony by saying that lenses with smaller mounts are far less capable than those with larger mounts. Read on after the break to find out more about what the Canon engineers are wafting on about.

X-T3_Black_LeftObl+VPB-XT3+XF18-55mm
Features

Opinion: The Fujifilm XT3’s Sensor Still Doesn’t Output Images That Look Totally Like Film (But They’re Nice)

3 Mins read
09/20/2018

The Fujifilm XT3 (or as they call it, the Fujifilm X-T3) is the company’s latest evolution to their SLR style camera body designed to be a workhorse for many photographers. Despite a whole lot of great and absolutely fantastic things built into the camera, I personally am wondering what Fujifilm’s goal is here with the idea of the X Trans sensor and Film Simulations. One of the reasons why I was so smitten with the X Pro 1 was the fact that it delivered images that really looked like well shot and developed film. To some extent, the Fujifilm XT2 did too but only really with Acros. With the latest iteration, the Fujifilm X-T3, the company is delivering a new 26.2MP X Trans Sensor that delivers the most beautiful colors of any APS-C sensor that we’ve seen. But at the same time, the film simulations just don’t feel right.